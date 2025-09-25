LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case

Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 25, 2025 02:28:03 IST

Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an alleged betting app 1xBet case.

Sonu reached the agency’s office in the national capital in the morning, accompanied by his legal team.

Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case

Earlier, on September 23, former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh was questioned by ED in connection with the probe into the alleged illegal betting app 1xBet.

ED is examining possible financial links and promotional activities associated with the platform named 1xBet, which has been under the scanner of multiple agencies for alleged violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other laws.

Officials stressed that the appearance of Robin Uthappa, Singh and Sood before the ED is part of the ongoing probe, and further action will depend on the outcome of questioning and financial trail analysis.

The agency suspects that certain celebrities may have indirectly promoted or endorsed the app, which is banned in India, thereby giving it legitimacy among users. The case involves the platform operating in India, suspected of money laundering, tax evasion, and rigging its algorithms.

The case has been under investigation for the past several years, with authorities alleging that the platform was operating illegally in India through surrogate websites and offshore entities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier registered a case against the operators of the app for targeting Indian users, after which the ED initiated its own money laundering probe. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: betting-app-caseEDsonu sood

RELATED News

Telangana High Court suspends Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' movie ticket price hike
"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute
Ammy Virk's Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' to be released on October 22
Singer Badshah injures his left eye during final show of the North America music tour
‘Pakistan Wale Tod Dete Hain…..’ Amitabh Bachchan Gives His Unique Take on India vs Pakistan Clash During Asia Cup 2025

LATEST NEWS

KP Group Advances National Green Hydrogen Mission with Certified Training Program at Asia’s Largest Galvanising Facility
PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources
US breaks promises in every matter, cannot negotiate with such a party: Khamenei
Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case
"Its recall value is interesting": Anupam Kher on re-release of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'
AI-Powered CX and Consumer Research: The Next Frontier for Indian Businesses
"Looking at their bowling lineup, they had a left-arm and a leg spinner…": Suryakumar Yadav on promoting Shivam Dube in batting order
WATCH: After Macron, Turkey’s Erdogan Stopped By Police To Make Way For Trump’s Motorcade In New York, Video Goes Viral
Mumbai Property Market Set for Festive Surge as Palladian Partners Announces INR 1,500 Cr Launch Pipeline
"Congress has nothing to do with gaumata": Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav slams Congress over cow slaughter issue
Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case
Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case
Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case
Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case

QUICK LINKS