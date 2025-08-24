Sopranos Star Jerry Adler Dies At 96: Broadway Veteran Who Captivated Stage And Screen

A career, which started in his 60s after a lengthy and illustrious tenure behind the scenes, in his case on Broadway, has come to an end. Jerry Adler, the popular star of the most memorable roles on The Sopranos and The Good Wife, has died at the age of 96.

Adler devoted most of his life to being a reputable stage attendant and director but in a twist to his life he found a second start in his life that identified with a new generation of people. His experience between the wings of Broadway and television is a confirmation of his talent and an inspiring role model about life in the entertainment industry.

Broadway’s Backstage Veteran

As a living legend within the Broadway and television circles, Jerry Adler had a successful stint in the small screen where he could be regularly seen before becoming a household name. His career started in the 1950s and he worked on more than 50 productions, in the roles of stage manager, producer, and director. He has worked on some of the most well-known shows ever in Broadway history, which include the original show of My Fair Lady.

He participated in the productions with such iconic actors as Julie Andrews and Richard Burton and left a mark as a director who knew much about the covert mechanisms of live performance. His rich experience and passion for the occupation were the principles of his career way before he appeared in front of the camera.

A Late-in-Life Acting Career

Adler entered the world of acting more or less by accident at about the age of his early 60s, having been cast in a very minor part of the 1991 television series Brooklyn Bridge. He appeared frequently on television in the 1990s on such programs as Mad About You and Northern Exposure. He would however be forever enshrined in television lore having starred in the HBO series, The Sopranos, as Herman “Hesh” Rabkin.

His role as the sage, and occasionally jaded, music industry adviser to Tony Soprano was a facet that proved extremely popular, and in fact became a constant aspect in the entire run of the show. He performed professionally all the way into his mid 90s, with a prominent recurring role on The Good Wife as the personality-filled and often comic character Howard Lyman.

Also Read: Terence Stamp, Iconic ‘Superman’ Villain And British Cinema Legend, Dies at 87