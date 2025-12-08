SOS Airline: How IndiGo Crisis was ‘Predicted’ by Jaspal Bhatti Decades Ago, Viral Video Sparks Frenzy Online

IndiGo’s ongoing flight chaos has unexpectedly revived a slice of Indian television history. A decade ago clip from Jaspal Bhatti’s iconic satire Full Tension has gone viral, with many viewers noting how eerily it mirrors the current airline crisis. Social media is buzzing with reactions, memes, and nostalgic throwbacks as users draw parallels between Bhatti’s clever humour and the real-life turmoil passengers are facing today.

The episode title ‘SOS Airlines’, the episode features Jaspal Bhatti portraying a stressed airline manager who struggles to handle overbooked flights, absent pilots, misplaced documents, and constant “technical issue” announcements. Passengers run from one counter to another, beg for seats, clash with staff, and even attempt to offer bribes. What once seemed like playful exaggeration now feels strikingly, and somewhat unsettlingly, realistic.

He was so far ahead of his time. Simply brilliant!

Jaspal Bhatti had predicted @IndiGo6E fiasco three decades ago and sent an SOS then 😂 pic.twitter.com/u8XRtfag7K — Rajesh Kalra (@rajeshkalra) December 6, 2025







What is IndiGO Crisis?

Mayhem persisted at several Indian airports on Sunday, as over 400 flights were reportedly cancelled nationwide. The burnt of the disruption was felt at major metropolitan hubs, particularly Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi, where cancellation numbers were the highest. With thousands of travellers stuck and airfares soaring, the government has now eased flight duty time limit regulations in an attempt to manage the crisis.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “He was so far ahead of his time. Simply brilliant!

Jaspal Bhatti had predicted @IndiGo6E fiasco three decades ago and sent an SOS then.” Second user wrote, “Bhatti Saab had skits on all of them at least three decades ago! Truly ahead of his times!”

Third user commented, “Jaspal Bhatti got this so right decades back. Kudos Bhatti sahab. You were a true visionary.”