Sridevi Being Called ‘Homewrecker’ For Getting Married To Boney Kapoor, Reveals Janhvi Kapoor As She Misses Her

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about the intense scrutiny her mother, Sridevi, endured during her lifetime. She recalled how the late superstar was often labelled a “homewrecker”—a tag that deeply affected her emotionally.

Janhvi Kapoor on Sridevi

Janhvi shared these reflections during her appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, where she spoke candidly about the profound loss of her mother.

Speaking about her passing, Janhvi said she often tries to escape her inner turmoil and unresolved emotions. She described losing her mother as the greatest trauma of her life, especially as it unfolded in the public eye. She expressed that the pain remains irreplaceable, adding that she misses not just her mother’s presence, but also the way she shaped their family. Janhvi poignantly noted that she didn’t just lose a parent that day—she also lost a version of her father that existed when Sridevi was alive.

During the conversation, Janhvi also reflected on watching an old interview of Sridevi and the challenges she faced following her marriage to Boney Kapoor.

She recalled how people were often unkind to Sridevi, subjecting her to harsh labels and criticism, which took an emotional toll on her. Janhvi admitted that with time, she has come to better understand her mother’s perspective and regrets not fully grasping it earlier. She acknowledged that Sridevi was navigating complex personal, professional, and financial realities that she, as a child, couldn’t fully comprehend.

Boney Kapoor was previously married to Mona Shourie Kapoor, with whom he had two children—Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Their marriage ended after he fell in love with Sridevi, whom he married in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Their relationship attracted significant media attention at the time due to its circumstances, but they remained together until Sridevi’s passing in 2018.

About Sridevi

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi became one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actresses, known for iconic films like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, ChaalBaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish. A Padma Shri recipient, she worked across multiple film industries including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

Her final film, Mom, earned her the National Award for Best Actress posthumously. Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. According to the autopsy report, her death was due to accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub. She had travelled to the United Arab Emirates to attend the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah.

Janhvi’s Upcoming Projects

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak shortly after her mother’s demise. She was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. The film performed moderately well at the box office.

Next, she is set to star in the upcoming Telugu film Peddi, opposite Ram Charan, which is slated for release later this year.

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