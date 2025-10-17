LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Amaal Mallik Afghanistan news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 13:42:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

By Milan Berckmans BRUSSELS (Reuters) -A 300-year-old Stradivari violin valued at around $16 million will take centre stage on Friday at a concert in Brussels performed by Armenian Sergey Khachatryan with the Belgian National Opera. The violin, renowned for its extraordinary tonal range and historical importance, was made around 1724 by Italian craftsman Antonio Stradivari in his hometown Cremona, and was recently bought by a benefactor of the philanthropic Stretton Society, which loans out exceptional instruments. "It is a huge joy to be able to create that relationship between me as an artist and the instrument … such an incredible instrument with such a beautiful sound and complexity," said Khachatryan, who is entrusted with the Stradivarius for the next 10 years. At the Brussels Palais des Beaux-Arts on Friday, he will interpret the technically demanding Brahms Violin Concerto. "Brahms' music is such a reflection of beauty, in nature and also in human feelings," Khachatryan told Reuters. "If you have such an incredible violin, you can show that." The instrument is among the highest valued of several hundred remaining Stradivari violins, which can sell for millions of dollars, with the most sought after coming from Stradivari's 1700-1720 "Golden Period". Known as the "Kiesewetter" – after 19th-century German violinist Christoph Gottfried Kiesewetter – it has been played by leading violinists, including Augustin Hadelich and Maxim Vengerov, who used it at the Grammy Award ceremony in 1996. "There's actually a very beautiful photo with Maxim Vengerov, Sting and Elton John next to the instrument," said Stephan Jansen, co-founder of the Stretton Society. (Reporting by Yves Herman, Milan Berckmans and Tierney Kugel; Writing by Alessandro Parodi; editing by GV De Clercq and Ed Osmond)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Telusu Kada OTT Release Date Revealed: Fans Wait In Suspense For The Biggest Streaming Surprise Soon!

Baahubali – The Epic’ Gets U/A Certificate: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus With 3hr 44min Runtime Set To Roar Soon!

Silambarasan TR’s Arasan Promo Out: Vetri Maaran Expands Vada Chennai Universe With A Thrilling New Chapter Of Power And Revenge

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

LATEST NEWS

Oben Electric to Open 10 New Showrooms Across Gujarat in 2026

Israel Embassy In India Commemorates Second Anniversary Of Oct 7 Terror Attacks

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Drone footage of Villa Park as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned from Europa League match

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

India’s Richest Gold Reserve States 2025: Top Regions Leading the Nation in Gold Ore Resources

EssilorLuxottica hits record high after Meta AI glasses help drive sales beat

Who Is Unnikrishnan Potty? Priest-Turned-Sponsor Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Cricket-Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Gold & Silver Price Today: Check 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert
Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert
Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert
Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert
QUICK LINKS