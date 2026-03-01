LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Subedaar OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Anil Kapoor's Emotional Action-Packed Drama, Check Full Cast details

Subedaar OTT release date OUT. (Photo: X/@taran_adarsh)
Subedaar OTT release date OUT. (Photo: X/@taran_adarsh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 1, 2026 21:23:19 IST

Anil Kapoor is back on screens with Subedaar, an emotional and action-packed drama that promises a gripping mix of high-octane action and heartfelt storytelling.

The movie revolves around Arjun Maurya, a retired army officer who discovers that life outside the battlefield can be just as challenging as war itself. Fans have been eagerly waiting for its digital release, and now the wait is over.

Subedaar OTT Release Date and Streaming Details

Subedaar is set to premiere on March 5, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers with an active Prime subscription can stream the movie from the comfort of their homes. This direct-to-digital release has already generated excitement, with audiences keen to see Anil Kapoor in a role that blends strength, vulnerability, and emotional depth.

Plot: Anil Kapoor as the Battle-Scarred Subedar

In Subedaar, Anil Kapoor plays Arjun Maurya, a decorated soldier who has fought bravely on distant borders. After retirement, Arjun hopes for a peaceful life in his village, but adjusting to civilian life proves to be a challenge.

Trouble arrives when Prince, the ruthless head of an illegal sand-mining empire, tightens his grip on the region. Played by Aditya Rawal, Prince is driven by greed and power, forcing Arjun to confront his past instincts to protect his family and community.

The film also delves into the emotional journey between Arjun and his daughter Shyama, portrayed by Radhikka Madan. Years of military discipline and unspoken expectations have strained their relationship, adding a deeply emotional layer to the story. The trailer highlights that while Arjun is skilled at taking on enemies, reconnecting with his daughter is a challenge of a completely different kind.

Cast and Crew of Subedaar

The movie stars:

  • Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya

  • Radhikka Madan as Shyama

  • Aditya Rawal as Prince

  • Mona Singh

  • Saurabh Shukla

  • Faisal Malik

  • Khushboo Sundar

Subedaar is directed by Suresh Triveni, co-written with Prajwal Chandrashekar, and produced in collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Prime Video.

Anil Kapoor spoke about his role, saying, “Playing this character has been one of the most powerful and emotionally demanding experiences of my career. Subedaar Arjun is a man defined by discipline, sacrifice, and deep personal loss. Bringing him to life on screen was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling.”

Trailer Highlights

The trailer showcases India’s rugged heartland, where illegal sand mining fuels fear and corruption. Retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya faces a brutal confrontation with Prince while navigating his strained bond with Shyama. Anil Kapoor’s dialogue, “Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi,” perfectly captures the intensity and emotional weight of the film.

With its mix of high-stakes action and emotional depth, Subedaar promises to be one of the most talked-about OTT releases this year. Fans can mark their calendars for March 5, 2026, to catch Anil Kapoor’s powerhouse performance streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 9:23 PM IST
