Quentin Tarantino And David Fincher Team Up For Explosive Netflix ‘Cliff Booth’ Spinoff Starring Brad Pitt- What Fans Can Expect

In a rare and electrifying Hollywood collaboration, Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher are coming together for a Netflix spinoff centered on Cliff Booth, the fan-favourite stuntman from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the project instantly ranks among the most anticipated streaming releases of 2026, marking the first-ever creative partnership between the two celebrated filmmakers.

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix, with Brad Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning role.

Tarantino Hands Over the Director’s Chair

Originally conceived as Tarantino’s potential final film under the working title The Movie Critic, the project underwent a dramatic shift when the filmmaker decided not to direct it himself. Instead, he completed the screenplay and entrusted the vision to David Fincher. While Tarantino remains actively involved as producer, this move marks a rare departure from his long-standing tradition of directing his own scripts.

Fincher, known for his meticulous craft and dark visual tone, now takes creative control. The collaboration blends Tarantino’s sharp dialogue and layered storytelling with Fincher’s precision-driven cinematic style a combination that has sparked intense curiosity across the film industry.

Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth Takes Center Stage

Brad Pitt’s portrayal of Cliff Booth earned him an Academy Award and became one of the standout performances of his career. In this Netflix spinoff, the character transitions from loyal stunt double to full-fledged protagonist.

The story is expected to follow Booth’s evolution in a changing Hollywood landscape, reportedly exploring his new role as a fixer navigating the industry’s hidden underbelly. This narrative shift allows for a deeper character study, giving audiences insight into Booth’s grit, moral code and mysterious past.

Notably, Leonardo DiCaprio will not return as Rick Dalton, ensuring the film stands independently rather than functioning as a direct sequel.

Star-Studded Ensemble Adds Prestige

The supporting cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Timothy Olyphant, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Carla Gugino. The lineup signals a prestige production designed to balance dramatic weight with star appeal.

Super Bowl Teaser Ignites Buzz

Anticipation surged after a one-minute teaser aired during the Super Bowl on February 8, 2026. The footage showcased Pitt in rugged period costume, performing intense stunts while embodying Booth’s signature calm intensity. Fincher’s stark lighting, deliberate framing and atmospheric tension were immediately evident, hinting at a darker, more psychological tone.

Early reactions from critics and fans have described the teaser as bold and visually striking, with many praising the unexpected yet compelling collaboration.

What Fans Can Expect

Fans can expect a high-octane yet character-driven film that merges Tarantino’s razor-sharp writing with Fincher’s cinematic precision. The spinoff aims to expand the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood universe while carving out its own identity.

With Tarantino scripting, Fincher directing and Brad Pitt returning to one of his most celebrated roles, The Adventures of Cliff Booth is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest film events of 2026.

