Shakira India Tour: Mumbai Awaits As ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Sensation Set For Sizzling Comeback After 19 Years, Most Expensive Ticket Price Will Shock You- Check Details

Global pop icon Shakira is all set to return to India after nearly 19 years, sending fans into a frenzy. The Grammy-winning superstar, best known for her global hit Hips Don’t Lie, will perform in Mumbai and Delhi this April as part of her much-anticipated Shakira India Tour 2026.

Mumbai Concert Date and Venue

Shakira will take the stage at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10, 2026. She will then head to Delhi for a performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15, 2026.

This marks her first performance in the country since her unforgettable 2007 Mumbai show during the Oral Fixation Tour, making it one of the biggest international music events of the year.

Shakira Mumbai Concert Ticket Prices

Tickets for the Shakira India Tour went live on March 1 via District by Zomato. The concerts are being organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India in collaboration with the ticketing platform. Notably, this is the first time the Feeding India Concert will be held across multiple cities.

The most expensive ticket for the Mumbai show is the HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass, priced at a staggering Rs 32,000. The base price stands at Rs 28,500, with Rs 200 as delivery charges and a booking fee of Rs 3,363 (inclusive of GST), taking the final payable amount to Rs 32,000.

The premium lounge pass includes:

Exclusive VIP lounge access

Limited fan pit entry

Dedicated entry lane

Shuttle service from venue entry to lounge

Designated standing area

Complimentary alcoholic beverages

Access to premium food stalls

Other ticket categories for the Mumbai concert include:

Platinum Lounge – Rs 24,500

VIP Section – Rs 14,500

General Section – Rs 6,000

(Booking and delivery charges are additional.)

A Concert With a Cause

Beyond the music and glamour, the Shakira India Tour also carries a philanthropic message. Speaking about her return, Shakira said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi.”

She further highlighted that the initiative is “about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”

With nostalgia, star power, and a strong social mission woven together, the Shakira India Tour 2026 promises to be more than just a concert. Nearly two decades after her last performance in the country, Mumbai is ready to witness the return of the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ sensation in what is expected to be a spectacular and high-energy musical night.

