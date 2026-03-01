LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

Vijay and Trisha first appeared together in the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, a remake of the Telugu hit Okkadu starring Mahesh Babu. The film’s massive commercial success significantly elevated both actors’ careers and cemented them as a popular on-screen pair.

Trisha Krishnan (Photo:IG)
Trisha Krishnan (Photo:IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 1, 2026 17:05:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

Vijay has recently found himself in the spotlight following reports that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has allegedly filed for divorce. Unverified claims circulating online suggest that the petition includes accusations of adultery, with speculation hinting at a possible relationship with a fellow actress. However, no official details have been released, and the actor has often been linked in rumors to his Leo co-star, Trisha Krishnan. At this point, these reports remain purely speculative and unconfirmed.

Vijay and Trisha first appeared together in the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, a remake of the Telugu hit Okkadu starring Mahesh Babu. The film’s massive commercial success significantly elevated both actors’ careers and cemented them as a popular on-screen pair.

You Might Be Interested In

They later collaborated on projects such as Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. During that period, while the two shared a cordial rapport during promotions, there were no prominent rumors suggesting a romantic relationship. From 2008 to 2021, public speculation about the duo remained largely minimal.

In March 2022, Trisha was reportedly spotted in New York City before traveling to Mexico. Social media buzz intensified after followers speculated that a person appearing in one of her photos might have been Vijay, though this was never confirmed.

In October 2022, Trisha drew online attention after being seen wearing a ring that some speculated resembled an engagement ring. However, no information regarding its significance was ever verified.

In January 2023, she attended the first-day-first-show (FDFS) of Vijay’s film Varisu and was reportedly present at a private celebration afterward. Around the same time, reports claimed that she had moved into a residence along Chennai’s East Coast Road (ECR), allegedly closer to Vijay’s home, though these claims were never substantiated.

After several years, Vijay and Trisha reunited publicly at the pooja ceremony of Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film marked their on-screen reunion after 14 years. Later that year, Trisha shared a birthday post featuring Vijay, and the two were seen together at the film’s success meet. Vijay also posted pictures from the event on his newly launched Instagram account.

Although some observers cited separate photos of the actors in similar settings as grounds for renewed speculation, there has been no official confirmation supporting any claims of a relationship. In fact, when dating rumors previously gained traction, Trisha publicly dismissed them, clarifying that she and her Ghilli co-star share a close friendship. She also expressed concern about how unfounded media reports could affect her personal life.

Separately, Trisha was once linked to Rana Daggubati, a rumored relationship that attracted significant public attention. While neither initially confirmed their romance, their public appearances and social media interactions fueled widespread speculation. Eventually, during an appearance on Koffee with Karan hosted by Karan Johar, Rana acknowledged that he and Trisha had dated but shared that the relationship did not work out, and they parted ways amicably.

As it stands, all allegations and rumors surrounding Vijay and Trisha remain unverified, with no official statements confirming the claims circulating online.

ALSO READ:  What Went Wrong Between Vijay And Sangeetha? From Fairytale Romance To Divorce Amid Shocking Cheating Rumours, A Look Back At Their 25 Years Of Relationship

Bottom of Form

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 5:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ghillimahesh babuSangeetha SornalingamTrisha KrishnanVijay Sangeetha divorceVijay Thalapathy

RELATED News

Hollywood Stars Mark Ruffalo, Jack White And Other Democrats Condemn Donald Trump Over ‘Invading and Bombing’ Hours After US’ Strike On Iran Killing Ali Khamenei

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Seek Temple Blessings In Hyderabad, Distribute Sweets And Food, Watch The Heartwarming Moment

What Went Wrong Between Vijay And Sangeetha? From Fairytale Romance To Divorce Amid Shocking Cheating Rumours, A Look Back At Their 25 Years Of Relationship

‘Trisha Is Next Jayalalithaa’ Netizens Find Similarities As Chief Minister Debate Goes Viral On Social Media Days After Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce

Delroy Lindo Finally Breaks Silence On BAFTA Slur Incident During Onstage Presentation: ‘We’ve Been Shown…’

LATEST NEWS

‘Khud Kaaptani Chhodenge ya PCB Hatayega?’: Salman Ali Agha Got Trolled By A Reporter After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit – Watch

Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

What Are The Fattah-2 Hypersonic Missiles Used By Iran For The Very First Time To Attack US Bases In Middle East? Check Features, Cost, Range, And Top Speed

15 Indians Among 20 Crew On Oil Tanker Targeted Near Oman’s Khasab Port, Four Injured As Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against US-Israel Attack

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

‘Help Has Arrived’: Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Message To Iranian Citizens, Warns Of More Strikes As He Calls To Overthrow ‘Terror Regime’

Who Is Ayatollah Arafi? Senior Shia Cleric, ‘Trusted Loyalist’ Of Islamic Republic Picked As Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike

Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS

‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

India Post GDS 2026 Result: Check Category-Wise Cut-Off and Merit List Here

Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce
Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce
Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce
Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

QUICK LINKS