Are Trisha And Vijay Still Dating? A Look Into Actress’ Dating Timeline, Ex- Boyfriend And First Movie As Sangeetha Sornalingam Heads For Divorce

Vijay has recently found himself in the spotlight following reports that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has allegedly filed for divorce. Unverified claims circulating online suggest that the petition includes accusations of adultery, with speculation hinting at a possible relationship with a fellow actress. However, no official details have been released, and the actor has often been linked in rumors to his Leo co-star, Trisha Krishnan. At this point, these reports remain purely speculative and unconfirmed.

Vijay and Trisha first appeared together in the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, a remake of the Telugu hit Okkadu starring Mahesh Babu. The film's massive commercial success significantly elevated both actors' careers and cemented them as a popular on-screen pair.

Kendall Jenner Ex Boyfriends Full List: Secret HOOKUPS, Steamy Rumors, Personal Shocking Details & Other Untold Stories From Her High Profile Love Life

Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

They later collaborated on projects such as Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. During that period, while the two shared a cordial rapport during promotions, there were no prominent rumors suggesting a romantic relationship. From 2008 to 2021, public speculation about the duo remained largely minimal.

In March 2022, Trisha was reportedly spotted in New York City before traveling to Mexico. Social media buzz intensified after followers speculated that a person appearing in one of her photos might have been Vijay, though this was never confirmed.

In October 2022, Trisha drew online attention after being seen wearing a ring that some speculated resembled an engagement ring. However, no information regarding its significance was ever verified.

In January 2023, she attended the first-day-first-show (FDFS) of Vijay’s film Varisu and was reportedly present at a private celebration afterward. Around the same time, reports claimed that she had moved into a residence along Chennai’s East Coast Road (ECR), allegedly closer to Vijay’s home, though these claims were never substantiated.

After several years, Vijay and Trisha reunited publicly at the pooja ceremony of Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film marked their on-screen reunion after 14 years. Later that year, Trisha shared a birthday post featuring Vijay, and the two were seen together at the film’s success meet. Vijay also posted pictures from the event on his newly launched Instagram account.

Although some observers cited separate photos of the actors in similar settings as grounds for renewed speculation, there has been no official confirmation supporting any claims of a relationship. In fact, when dating rumors previously gained traction, Trisha publicly dismissed them, clarifying that she and her Ghilli co-star share a close friendship. She also expressed concern about how unfounded media reports could affect her personal life.

Separately, Trisha was once linked to Rana Daggubati, a rumored relationship that attracted significant public attention. While neither initially confirmed their romance, their public appearances and social media interactions fueled widespread speculation. Eventually, during an appearance on Koffee with Karan hosted by Karan Johar, Rana acknowledged that he and Trisha had dated but shared that the relationship did not work out, and they parted ways amicably.

As it stands, all allegations and rumors surrounding Vijay and Trisha remain unverified, with no official statements confirming the claims circulating online.

