What Went Wrong Between Vijay And Sangeetha? From Fairytale Romance To Divorce Amid Shocking Cheating Rumours, A Look Back At Their 25 Years Of Relationship

A year of transformation for Vijay appears to be extending beyond his political journey into his personal life. Reports now confirm that his wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce, marking a significant turn in their long-standing marriage.

The petition has been submitted before the District Court in Chengalpattu, seeking dissolution of marriage under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), and (d), read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. You Might Be Interested In Bhumi Pednekar Fitness Routine: The Workout Secrets Behind Her HOT Body Transformation

Kendall Jenner Ex Boyfriends Full List: Secret HOOKUPS, Steamy Rumors, Personal Shocking Details & Other Untold Stories From Her High Profile Love Life

Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

According to court filings, Sangeetha, 48, stated that their marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A traditional Hindu wedding ceremony followed on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram. In her petition, she described the early years of their marriage as cordial and harmonious. However, she alleged that the relationship began to deteriorate in 2021 after she discovered Vijay’s alleged extramarital relationship with an actress. The petition states that this revelation caused her deep emotional distress and mental anguish, amounting to a breach of marital trust.

It further claims that despite assurances that the relationship would end, it allegedly continued, leading to mental cruelty, emotional neglect, and public embarrassment linked to social media activity. Efforts at reconciliation — between September 2021 and February 2022, and again from August 2024 to February 2025 — reportedly did not succeed.

From admiration to marriage

Their story began in 1996, following the success of Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil raised in the UK, travelled to Chennai to personally congratulate Vijay. Impressed by her sincerity, Vijay introduced her to his parents, who later initiated discussions about marriage.

Between 1996 and 1999, their relationship deepened, culminating in an interfaith wedding on August 25, 1999. Vijay, a Christian, and Sangeetha, a Hindu, were married in a traditional ceremony attended by close family and friends.

A private family life

The couple welcomed their son, Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000, and their daughter, Divya Saasha, in 2005. Despite Vijay’s superstardom, Sangeetha largely stayed away from public appearances and film-related events. Her absence at major occasions — including the Varisu trailer and audio launch — had previously sparked speculation about a rift, though such rumours were dismissed at the time.

Both parents have reportedly made conscious efforts to shield their children from media attention, with the family maintaining a largely private life.

Speculation resurfaced in 2023 when Sangeetha continued to remain absent from key public events. At the time, reports suggested she was vacationing in the United States with their children.

A political shift

In 2024, Vijay formally transitioned from cinema to politics by launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The move marked a pivotal shift in his career, as he signalled his intention to gradually step away from films and focus on public service.

TVK made its electoral debut in local body polls and began gaining traction, particularly among young voters and first-time supporters. By early 2025, Vijay intensified efforts to consolidate the party’s base through statewide conferences, rallies, and membership drives, drawing significant crowds.

However, Sangeetha’s continued absence from major TVK events once again fuelled speculation about strains in their marriage. By early 2026, those rumours culminated in confirmation of divorce proceedings.

As the legal process unfolds, the next hearing in the case is reportedly scheduled for April 20, 2026.

ALSO READ: