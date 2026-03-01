Dhurandhar 2 Release Clashes With Yash’s Toxic; Advance Bookings Create Massive Buzz, Fans Eager For Opening-Day Thrills

LIVE TV
Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh clashes with Yash’s Toxic on March 19, during Gudi Padwa and Eid. Strong international pre-bookings, IMAX allocations, and high digital engagement signal fierce box office competition, making this one of 2026’s most anticipated cinematic battles.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Yash’s Toxic: March 19 Release Sparks Pan-Indian Box Office Clash
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 1, 2026 12:08:08 IST

The Indian film industry is preparing for a monumental conflict between the Indian film industry and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 release, which will take place on March 19 2026 and Yash’s upcoming action film Toxic.

The date has become a major conflict point between two of the most important pan-Indian films because it falls during the Gudi Padwa and Eid festival period. The first Dhurandhar movie achieved worldwide success in 2025 when it exceeded ₹1,300 crore at the box office, while the sequel features Ranveer Singh in a dark 220-minute journey.

The “Rocking Star” Yash makes his return to the cinema after the KGF success, which has resulted in a massive public reaction that makes trade analysts uncertain about the viability of two major films releasing on the same day.

Strategic Release Timing and Global Pre-booking Trends

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have made a daring choice to maintain their original March 19 release because they have just begun international pre-bookings in Australia and France and achieved strong booking results.

The early bird strategy exists as a direct reaction to the extensive “interest” count that both films have achieved on ticketing platforms because users have tagged them with hundreds of thousands of tags.

The production houses have secured IMAX and premium large-format screens through their early booking because they want to establish their presence in the market before the domestic viewing period starts.

The four-day weekend, which occurs during this time of year, creates an essential opportunity for films with lengthy runtimes to achieve their financial goals through high audience attendance at theaters.

Yash’s Toxic Advance Booking and Fan Engagement Metrics

The promotional campaign for Yash’s Toxic advance booking efforts reaches its peak through a series of scheduled marketing events, which start with the trailer launch on March 8 in Bengaluru.

The movie’s “fairy tale for grown-ups” theme has attracted interest from audiences beyond its core Kannada market, according to data that shows strong interest from Hindi and Telugu-speaking regions.

The film is expected to achieve record-opening day attendance because digital engagement reaches such high levels that the teaser has already surpassed 200 million views.

The ticket demand for first showings has transformed the competition from a regional battle into a contest to see which superstar can attract the most national box office revenue.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Tags: advance bookingDhurandhar 2 releaseMarch 19 2026pan-Indian filmsranveer singhYash Toxic clash

QUICK LINKS