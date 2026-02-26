Akshay Kumar Brings Laughter With ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’; First Bhoot Bangla Track Out – WATCH Now

The long-awaited return of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, who form Bollywood’s most famous comedy partnership, has started its first musical phase.

After a fourteen-year break, the duo will return to their horror-comedy crown through their upcoming project, Bhoot Bangla. The film’s first song, “Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge,” has been released by the makers to begin their promotional campaign, which features a high-energy track that restores the classic “Khiladi” style fans have wanted since the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Horror-Comedy Synergy

Pritam, the musical maestro, built this track through his work, which features Armaan Malik and Aarvan delivering energetic vocals together with Mellow D, who provides a sharp rap segment.

The music video shows Akshay Kumar, who moves through a disorderly mansion filled with whimsical ghosts that designers made to look like different heights and body sizes.

The song directly references his past classic films through its spiritual elements, which connect to his previous work while using a modern rap beat that combines traditional elements with contemporary sounds.

Ganesh Acharya directed the choreography, which uses situational comedy instead of traditional dance routines to show Kumar’s exceptional skills in facial expressions and slapstick comedy while he performs with various supernatural characters.

Cinematic Reunion Factors

The project represents the seventh collaborative effort between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, which has proven successful at the box office throughout their previous projects.

The film produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films will premiere in theaters on April 10, 2026. The film’s comedy strengths are demonstrated through its casting of Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav and Asrani who join Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi to create an ensemble cast that brings back to life the chaotic comedy style that existed during the early 2000s.

The script needed Priyadarshan to make specific changes because he wanted to create horror elements that would stay true to Indian mythology and black magic traditions while differentiating the film from modern Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequels and establishing its own distinct genre identity.

Also Read: The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines in a Daring Adventure Full of Deadly Secrets, Hidden Dangers, and a Shocking Twist You Didn’t See Coming