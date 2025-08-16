LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship

Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship

Bollywood has seen its fair share of unusual and dramatic love stories. But this time, even the TV industry hasn't been left behind in making such love stories, as this actress is widely known in the TV industry for her charm and talent, but once found herself falling in love with her 13-year-old costar.

this actress is widThis TV actress once found herself falling in love with her 13-year-old costar. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
this actress is widThis TV actress once found herself falling in love with her 13-year-old costar. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 16, 2025 15:46:57 IST

Bollywood has seen its fair share of unusual and dramatic love stories. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, we have seen many age-gapped relationships. But there is one case that didn’t end well for the couple. But this time, even the TV industry hasn’t been left behind in making such love stories, as this actress is widely known in the TV industry for her charm and talent, but once found herself falling in love with her 13-year-old costar. 

The renowned face of the TV industry is Sumbul Touqeer, who is best known for her portrayal as Imlie Chaturvedi Rathore in the show Imlie. She began her acting career as a child in shows like Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal on Big Magic and Jodha Akbar. Not only this Sumbul also took part in dance reality shows like Hindustan Ka Big Star on Big Magic. 

Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship

Sumbul Touqeer Was Dating Which Actor? 

Reportedly, actress Sumbul came into a relationship with her co-star from the show Imli, Fahmaan Khan. Actor and model Fahmaan Khan is best known for playing Dr. Veer Pratap Singh Rajawat in Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega and Aryan Singh Rathore in StarPlus’s Imlie.

Jodi Gain Limelight in Bigg Boss 16

Sumbul also took part in one of the biggest TV reality shows, Big Boss season 16 as a contestant. That’s when her and Fahmaan’s relationship came into the limelight after he paid a surprise visit on the show to support Sumbul. Fahmaan was even supporting her from outside and urging fans to keep voting for her. 

Ups and Downs in the Relationship 

A few months after Sumbul’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16, there were reports of a rift in their relationship. Neither of them was posting anything on social media, nor did they give any statement about their relationship. 

Fahmaan Khan’s Shocking Reveal on Dating Sumbul Touqeer

Some reports claimed that Fahmaan broke the silence about their relationship and said Sumbul didn’t want to be in the relationship because of her father’s not supporting their relationship. However, Sumbul denied Fahmaan’s allegations and described them as baseless. 

Sumbul Still Misses Fahmaan

During the promotion of her new drama ‘Itti Si Khushi’, Sumbul was asked about her special friend Fahmaan, to which she said, “I don’t know how to answer this question. But I’ll say life goes on.” She added that everything comes with a timeline and has a destiny. Just leave that thing, don’t overdo it.

Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship

Unbreakable Bond With Father 

Sumbul and her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, share a good bond. Even in many interviews, she often said she will not indulge in any relationship without her father’s consent and won’t ever marry anyone without her father’s permission. 

Tags: Fahmaan Khan imliImli Sumbul TouqeerSumbul TouqeerSumbul Touqeer Fahmaan KhanSumbul Touqeer love story

RELATED News

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?