Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship

Bollywood has seen its fair share of unusual and dramatic love stories. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, we have seen many age-gapped relationships. But there is one case that didn’t end well for the couple. But this time, even the TV industry hasn’t been left behind in making such love stories, as this actress is widely known in the TV industry for her charm and talent, but once found herself falling in love with her 13-year-old costar.

The renowned face of the TV industry is Sumbul Touqeer, who is best known for her portrayal as Imlie Chaturvedi Rathore in the show Imlie. She began her acting career as a child in shows like Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal on Big Magic and Jodha Akbar. Not only this Sumbul also took part in dance reality shows like Hindustan Ka Big Star on Big Magic.

Sumbul Touqeer Was Dating Which Actor?

Reportedly, actress Sumbul came into a relationship with her co-star from the show Imli, Fahmaan Khan. Actor and model Fahmaan Khan is best known for playing Dr. Veer Pratap Singh Rajawat in Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega and Aryan Singh Rathore in StarPlus’s Imlie.

Jodi Gain Limelight in Bigg Boss 16

Sumbul also took part in one of the biggest TV reality shows, Big Boss season 16 as a contestant. That’s when her and Fahmaan’s relationship came into the limelight after he paid a surprise visit on the show to support Sumbul. Fahmaan was even supporting her from outside and urging fans to keep voting for her.

Ups and Downs in the Relationship

A few months after Sumbul’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16, there were reports of a rift in their relationship. Neither of them was posting anything on social media, nor did they give any statement about their relationship.

Fahmaan Khan’s Shocking Reveal on Dating Sumbul Touqeer

Some reports claimed that Fahmaan broke the silence about their relationship and said Sumbul didn’t want to be in the relationship because of her father’s not supporting their relationship. However, Sumbul denied Fahmaan’s allegations and described them as baseless.

Sumbul Still Misses Fahmaan

During the promotion of her new drama ‘Itti Si Khushi’, Sumbul was asked about her special friend Fahmaan, to which she said, “I don’t know how to answer this question. But I’ll say life goes on.” She added that everything comes with a timeline and has a destiny. Just leave that thing, don’t overdo it.

Unbreakable Bond With Father

Sumbul and her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, share a good bond. Even in many interviews, she often said she will not indulge in any relationship without her father’s consent and won’t ever marry anyone without her father’s permission.