Sunil Grover’s Amir Khan Mimicry Breaks The Internet; Kapil vs Sunil- Who Is More Popular As Videos Go Viral

Sunil Grover’s Amir Khan Mimicry: Sunil Grover’s recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show has sparked widespread buzz, with his portrayal of Aamir Khan leaving audiences both amused and impressed. The performance, marked by restraint and precision, went far beyond loud mimicry, from body language to pauses and expression, Grover’s transformation felt uncannily real. Soon after the episode aired, clips flooded social media, reigniting conversations around his rare talent.

‘Real AI’: Internet Hails Grover’s Versatility

Netizens were quick to praise the comedian, describing his talent as “chameleon-like” and even dubbing him “real AI.” Viral compilations surfaced showcasing Grover slipping effortlessly into multiple personas, from Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gulzar, SS Rajamouli and Kapil Dev. One widely shared montage summed up the sentiment: “It’s not AI, it’s HI, Human Intelligence. One and only Sunil Grover.”

From Gutthi To Acclaimed Actor

Sunil Grover’s journey is as layered as his performances. Born in Haryana’s Mandi Dabwali, he trained in theatre at Punjab University and worked closely with satirist Jaspal Bhatti before entering mainstream entertainment. After early struggles in Mumbai, Grover found national fame in 2013 with Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil, followed by the hugely popular Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. Characters like Rinku Devi, Mr Khurana and Piddu further cemented his popularity.

Beyond Laughter: Films And OTT Success

Over the years, Grover expanded his repertoire with films such as Ghajini, Gabbar Is Back, Bharat, Baaghi and Jawan. His shift to OTT proved pivotal, earning acclaim for darker roles in Tandav and Sunflower. His performance as Sonu Singh in Sunflower won him a Filmfare OTT Award, reshaping his image from comedian to serious actor.

Kapil vs Sunil: Popularity Debate Resurfaces

Grover’s viral Aamir Khan act has once again triggered comparisons with Kapil Sharma. While Kapil dominates in scale, boasting around 30 million Instagram followers, strong TRPs and a Netflix show with global reach. Grover thrives on performance-driven acclaim. With roughly 7 million followers, he is often credited as the artist who elevates episodes through sheer skill, even as Kapil remains the face of India’s biggest comedy franchise.

