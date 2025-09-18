When Is Sundarakanda Coming To OTT? Everything About Rohiht’s Latest Rom-Com

Nara Rohith’s romantic comedy Sundarakanda released in theaters with decent expectations, earning praise for its lighthearted storytelling and family friendly content. However, it couldn’t make a major mark at the box office. Directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi in his debut, the film explores love and family bonds. Vriti Vaghani stars opposite Nara Rohith, while Sridevi Vijaykumar plays a pivotal supporting role. Though its commercial run was limited, Sundarakanda resonated with family audiences who appreciated its emotional depth and heartfelt performances.

The latest announcement reveals that Sundarakanda is set to premiere on Jio Hotstar starting September 23, 2025. After completing a four week theatrical journey, the film is now ready to reach a wider audience through streaming. Viewers will be able to enjoy romantic comedy in multiple languages, including Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, making it accessible to diverse audiences across India. This OTT release offers fans who missed in theater run an opportunity to experience the heartwarming story and performances from the comfort of their homes.

Sundarakanda is a heartwarming romantic comedy that beautifully mixes humor with strong family emotions. The movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, Satya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam, and several others in important roles, adding depth and charm to the storyline. Produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP), the film showcases vibrant storytelling paired with soulful music composed by Leon James, making it a complete entertainer for audiences of all ages.

With its upcoming digital release, this movie offers an opportunity for audiences who missed its theatrical run to experience a wholesome romantic entertainer. Its clean storytelling, light humor, and relatable family dynamics make it suitable for viewers across age groups. The accessibility of JioHotstar ensures the film will have a wider reach, potentially gaining more appreciation than it did during its box office run.

Sundarakanda has received mostly positive feedback from critics, who praised the film’s refreshing storytelling and heartfelt performances. Popular entertainment portal Gulte described it as a “wholesome family entertainer,” highlighting its light and enjoyable tone. According to their review, while the film isn’t entirely free of flaws, it successfully delivers a warm, fun-filled experience that resonates with audiences. It may not stand out for its plot or music, but its humor and emotional moments make it a pleasant and satisfying watch, especially during the festive season when families look for feel-good entertainment.