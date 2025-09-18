The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood Ep 1, delivers a sharp, humorous critique of nepotism in Bollywood. With dynamic characters, witty cameos, and fresh direction, the series boldly explores the struggle between talent and privilege in the Hindi film industry.

The Bads Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aryan Khan’s Bold Take On Nepotism (Pc: X)
The Bads Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aryan Khan’s Bold Take On Nepotism (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 18, 2025 15:05:19 IST

Aryan Khan has at last come into the directorial seat with the Netflix series “The Bads of Bollywood” and it is a splash into the water. The series is a crisp and acerbic examination of the glamorous yet usually messy Hindi film industry and the opening episode of the first season, Meet the Ba**ds does not hold back. At the very beginning, the show sets its own tone, combining humor with drama to examine the harsh contrast between the nepo babies and non-nepo people struggling to have a foothold. The pilot does a successful introduction to its main characters: Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya Lalwani) who is an ambitious but non-film background actor and Karishma Talvar (Sahher Bambba), the daughter of a superstar.

This very dynamic establishes the main conflict of the series at first sight, revealing the inner world of the industry with a light, confident style of narration. The raw and unfiltered commentary is the greatest strength of the episode, including a seemingly self-deprecating comment on the legal issues that Khan had in the past. It is a courageous step that indicates the readiness of Khan to point the camera at himself and the surrounding world he was born in.

Nepotism with a Twist: A Satirical Critique

The first episode has the main theme of nepotism. The series uses its plot to effectively demonstrate what is given to a person with a famous last name and how difficult it is compared to being a stranger. Compared to most productions, which avoid approaching this subject, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood” plays into it, aiming at the hypocrisy and power window dressing that is characteristic of the industry through unwavering writing and snappy dialogue. Fans are giving mixed reviews for the series.



The episode establishes an intriguing kind of duality: the supposed villain, the nepo baby, Karishma, is a reflection of her surrounding world, whereas the outsider, Aasmaan, is the one that needs the grit and ambition to survive in a system that is set against him. This is used in the series to put a basic question: in a world where relationships are all, can pure talent and hard work really prevail?



A Goofy and Entertaining Beginning

The most prominent aspects of the premiere are direction and humor. The direction of Khan has been hailed as original and fresh according to critics and even industry insiders. The goofiness, the bingeworthiness that filmmaker Rahul Dholakia observes in the show are the result of the show achieving a balance between seriousness and light heartedness, almost a meta-commentary on the very act of Bollywood. The timing is fast and the dialogue is realistic without being cliched and yet taking advantage of the natural drama inherent in its environment.

The witty cameos of the A-list stars such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and even Shah Rukh Khan himself, give the first episode an air of genuineness and fun as though you were an invited guest in an inside joke. This snappy but self-assured style demonstrates the individual vision of Aryan Khan and a bright future in the camera.

Also Read: Aryan Khan, Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Twin Spotted At The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening, Pose Separately For Paparazzi

Tags: Aryan KhanNetflix Bollywood seriesThe Bads of Bollywood

RELATED News

Ryan Gosling suits up for 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' fans get glimpse
Deepika Padukone officially dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel; producers say film deserves "commitment"
Deepika Padukone Exits Kalki 2, Prabhas Starrer Makers Insist: ‘Film Demands Full Commitment’
"It never really been done in a movie before": Matt Reeves on new antagonist role in his upcoming directorial 'Batman Part II'
Binge-Ready: OTT Series And Movies You Can’t Miss This Weekend!

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi affirms support, cooperation as Nepal's priorities in conversation with interim Nepal PM
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Toda0y 18-09-2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Tovino Thomas and Nazariya Nazim collaborate for Muhsin Parari's directorial film
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 590 announced check winner lottery number PU 735716 @statelottery.kerala.gov.in
One Battle After Another: Sean Penn calls Paul Thomas Anderson "film genius"
Motorola Offers Lowest-Ever Prices on Top Smartphones During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, Kicking Off Sept 23rd
Security Forces Step Up Operations In Manipur, Militants Apprehended, Narcotics And Arms Seized
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Try These Viral Prompts To Transform Your Profile Picture Instantly
"India is the best team in Asia and in the world": Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib
NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result OUT| Direct Link to Download PDF
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks

QUICK LINKS