Home > Entertainment > The Bengal Files Box Office Day 5: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Takes A Nosedive, Manages To Collect Only Rs 9.36 crore

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files maintains a slow yet steady run at the box office. After a weekend rise and Monday dip, the film recovered slightly on Day 5, earning ₹1.29 crore. Total India net stands at ₹9.19 crore, reflecting loyal audience support despite stiff competition.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 10, 2025 12:09:29 IST

The Bengal Files is a new film that has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and it is performing gradually but steadily in the box office. The film suffered a major downturn on its first Monday after a weekend with a small rise in collections. It however, gained a little ground on its fifth day, Tuesday, which gave a faint hope to its theatrical performance.

The film is said to have raised about Rs1. 49 crores on its fifth day leading to a total net collection of approximately Rs 9.36 crore in India alone. Although it is not a blockbuster, such a consistent rhythm also shows that there is still a loyal audience attending to watch the historical drama despite the stiff competition it faces with other big releases.

Box Office Breakdown and Audience Response

The box office life of the film started off fairly with a good opening, but thereafter it declined steeply following the weekend. The Bengal Files opened with a collection of Rs1.75 crore on Friday, Rs2.25 crore on Saturday and a high of Rs 2.75 crore on Sunday. 

This small recovery on Tuesday, Rs1.49 crore, implies some small but positive word-of-mouth action is involved. The occupancy of the movie has been mixed as evening and night occupancies have been higher and especially in some urban centers which points to the fact that the movie is appealing to people who are ready to watch it after their working time.

Narrative and Theatrical Challenges

The third in a series of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy, The Bengal Files is a series that has been widely recognized as provocative and hard-hitting in its depiction of historical events. The film with a communal theme of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots has not escaped its controversies with screening limited or restricted in West Bengal.

In spite of these obstacles, the film has maintained, though slowly, consistent collection figures, which shows its capability of reaching out to a particular segment of the audience. The next several days will be fundamental to the movie making it able to continue its streak and reach the huge milestone of ₹10 crore.

Also Read: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Slows Down, Trying Hard To Reach Rs 50 Crore

Tags: The Bengal FilesThe Bengal Files box officeVivek Agnihotri

QUICK LINKS