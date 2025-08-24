LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘The Burden Is Too Much To Carry’: Venice Film Festival Faces Backlash As Filmmakers Demand Stand On Palestine, Controversy Explained

‘The Burden Is Too Much To Carry’: Venice Film Festival Faces Backlash As Filmmakers Demand Stand On Palestine, Controversy Explained

Ahead of the Venice Film Festival, leading filmmakers including Marco Bellocchio, Matteo Garrone, Alice Rohrwacher, Abel Ferrara, and Ken Loach signed a Venice4Palestine letter urging the Biennale to denounce Israel’s actions in Gaza. The festival defended its lineup as socially engaged.

Venice International Film Festival
Venice International Film Festival

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 24, 2025 02:06:06 IST

A big chunk of Italy’s film scene, think Marco Bellocchio, Matteo Garrone, Alice Rohrwacher, and a whole roster of heavy-hitters just dropped a public letter calling out the Venice Film Festival. 

They want the festival to stop sitting on the fence and actually take a strong stand for Palestine.

Top Filmmakers Urge Venice Film Festival To Take A Stand For Palestine

These folks are rolling under the V4P (Venice4Palestine) banner, and over the weekend, they went public with an open letter. In it, they call on the Venice Biennale (which runs the festival) and its indie sections like Giornate degli Autori and International Critics’ Week to quit playing it safe and actually denounce what they call “the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing across Palestine carried out by the Israeli government and army.”

And the timing? Not coincidental—the festival’s about to kick off.

The letter pulls zero punches. It starts, “Stop the clocks, turn off the stars,” and goes on to say, “The burden is too much to carry on living as before.”

They point out that for almost two years, no one can claim ignorance about what’s been happening in Gaza and the West Bank. “No one will ever be able to say: ‘I couldn’t know, I couldn’t imagine, I couldn’t believe,’” the writers warn. 

And it’s not just Italian voices. Abel Ferrara, Ken Loach, French director Audrey Diwan (she snagged the Golden Lion for “The Happening”), and Palestinian filmmakers Arab Nasser and Tarzan Nasser (who just won at Cannes) are all on board.

Venice Film Festival Responds After Open Letter On Palestine Sparks Debate

Venice Biennale didn’t waste time firing back with a statement. They claim the festival’s always been a place for tough conversations and social awareness.

To prove it, they point to films like “The Voice of Hind Rajab” by Kaouther Ben Hania, competing this year. That film? It’s about a five-year-old Palestinian girl found dead in Gaza after being stranded in a car attacked by Israeli forces. The director even used the real phone call recordings between the girl and her mom. Venice’s artistic director looked visibly shaken when introducing it.

The Biennale also reminded everyone that last year’s lineup included “Of Dogs and Men” by Israeli director Dani Rosenberg, which was shot after the October 7 Hamas attack. That film follows a teenager searching for her lost dog in the aftermath of the violence. 

Tags: gazapalestineveniceVenice International Film Festival

RELATED News

Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Sopranos Star Jerry Adler Dies At 96: Broadway Veteran Who Captivated Stage And Screen
Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzo For Zooming on Kajol: ‘She Doesn’t Owe You Eternal Youth’

LATEST NEWS

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
‘The Burden Is Too Much To Carry’: Venice Film Festival Faces Backlash As Filmmakers Demand Stand On Palestine, Controversy Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Burden Is Too Much To Carry’: Venice Film Festival Faces Backlash As Filmmakers Demand Stand On Palestine, Controversy Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Burden Is Too Much To Carry’: Venice Film Festival Faces Backlash As Filmmakers Demand Stand On Palestine, Controversy Explained
‘The Burden Is Too Much To Carry’: Venice Film Festival Faces Backlash As Filmmakers Demand Stand On Palestine, Controversy Explained
‘The Burden Is Too Much To Carry’: Venice Film Festival Faces Backlash As Filmmakers Demand Stand On Palestine, Controversy Explained
‘The Burden Is Too Much To Carry’: Venice Film Festival Faces Backlash As Filmmakers Demand Stand On Palestine, Controversy Explained

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?