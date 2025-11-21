LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Family Man Season 3 Review: Srikant's Tiwari Tense Comeback Sparks Mixed Buzz As Vijay Sethupathi's Cameo Ignites Suspense

The Family Man Season 3 Review: Srikant’s Tiwari Tense Comeback Sparks Mixed Buzz As Vijay Sethupathi’s Cameo Ignites Suspense

Manoj Bajpayee’s return as Srikant in The Family Man Season 3 delivers strong performances but draws mixed reactions due to slower pacing and familiar tropes. Emotional depth stands out, while Vijay Sethupathi’s surprise cameo injects a thrilling twist for the next season.

The Family Man Season 3 Review: Srikant’s Return Impresses but Divides Viewers (Pc: X)
The Family Man Season 3 Review: Srikant’s Return Impresses but Divides Viewers (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 21, 2025 10:57:17 IST

The Family Man Season 3 Review: Srikant’s Tiwari Tense Comeback Sparks Mixed Buzz As Vijay Sethupathi’s Cameo Ignites Suspense

The much awaited comeback of Manoj Bajpayee as the intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari in ‘The Family Man Season 3’ has arrived, and the reactions of the fans and critics are as complicated as Srikant’s double life. The previous season ended with a bang and that was the reason why the expectations were at the top, nonetheless the new part offered a somewhat uneven experience.

The main pillar of strength, nevertheless, was still the performance of Bajpayee portraying the middle-class man who is trying to deal with both the chaos of the house and the geopolitical threats. The early pace was reported to be much slower than the previous seasons filled with adrenaline, and it took a while to build the signature suspense. The new narrative arc, said to be centered around a biological warfare plot codenamed ‘Mission G-17’, feels opportune yet at times, runs parallel with the well-known thriller clichés.

Still, it is the emotional depth that the series shines during, especially when it comes to the troubled but very human relationship between Srikant and his wife, Suchitra (Priyamani). The action scenes are well-executed and realistic, steering clear of unnecessary dazzle in favor of gritty, authentic covert operations.

Plot Twists And Critical Reception

Season 3 is a proof to the fact that the Indian streaming show ‘The Family Man’ is a gold standard. The polarity in the reviews is mainly due to the two types of viewers: one group which finds the reveal of more about Srikant’s life and the political game that is going on behind the scenes as a major point of interest and the other group which is still nostalgic about the intense and dramatic tempo of Season 2.

By and large, the critics approve of the cast, pointing out that Sharad Kelkar (JK) and Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti) are still the ones giving the best support and being the emotional anchors. The scriptwriter, who usually displays his cheeky impertinence, at times, in the case of character development, misses the urgency. The main plot which revolves around a risky geopolitical threat is very ambitious, but the episodic nature of the show sometimes affects the power of its pull.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Unexpected Entry

The main topic of Season 3, nevertheless, is the unbelievable cameo of South Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Coming in at the last minute of the season’s climax, his character’s new entry provides a gigantic twist for the next season, thus, instantly bringing back the excitement of the high-octane which some believed was absent.

His short yet powerful presence on screen gives rise to the thought of either a very strong villain or a dubious friend, whose appearance will certainly raise the stakes by a great deal. 

This casting trick not only drew a lot of social media attention but also confirmed the show’s ability to create huge, season-ending cliffhangers. The last scene keeps the audience wanting the next part, which means that even though the immediate traveling had its highs and lows, the end is going to be very explosive.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 10:57 AM IST
The Family Man Season 3 Review: Srikant’s Tiwari Tense Comeback Sparks Mixed Buzz As Vijay Sethupathi’s Cameo Ignites Suspense

QUICK LINKS