Home > Entertainment > 'The Kerala Story 2' Controversy Deepens: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan's 'Hate-Mongering' Charge

'The Kerala Story 2' Controversy Deepens: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan's 'Hate-Mongering' Charge

Earlier in the day, Pinarayi Vijayan took to his X handle and expressed strong opposition to the reports of a sequel to 'The Kerala Story'. He also said that a sequel would be another attempt to incite "communal discord" within the state.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday strongly criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday strongly criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 19, 2026 16:33:09 IST

‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday strongly criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for branding the sequel to The Kerala Story as a “hate-mongering film,” alleging that the remarks were a deliberate attempt to divert public attention.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared, “Pinarayi Vijayan has 45 days more as Chief Minister, and he knows that on the 46th day, he is going to have to move his residence. When a movie came out which is against the BJP, we did not protest or say anything. He quoted Freedom of Expression. How is it that when somebody else makes a movie against his political thinking, it suddenly becomes a problem? This is hypocrisy. This is basically an attempt to distract the people of Kerala from his 10 years of failure.”

Noting that the filmmakers have the right to make movies, he added, “I wanted to tell you, Pinarayi Vijayan, that nobody has appointed you protector. There is no need for you to act like you’re a protector of any community. Every Indian today, every Malayali, is given the same fundamental rights. Stop making fools out of people. This movie will be shown because just as much as you have the right to watch a movie, I have the right to watch a movie. Just as any director has the right to make a movie, this director also has the right to make a movie.”

The Kerala BJP chief asked Vijayan not to threaten the people or create fear, as he continued, “If you have a problem with it, and if there is something illegal in the movie, go to court. But don’t try to threaten people. Don’t try to use your Chief Minister’s position to create fear amongst people that we will not allow.”

Earlier in the day, Pinarayi Vijayan took to his X handle and expressed strong opposition to the reports of a sequel to ‘The Kerala Story’. He also said that a sequel would be another attempt to incite “communal discord” within the state.

“The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film ‘The Kerala Story’ should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt,” Vijayan added.

The makers of ‘The Kerala Story 2’ released the trailer of the sequel recently, which showcased how Hindu women were trapped by the Islamic men in the name of love. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.

The film is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, while it is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.
The film will hit theatres on February 27.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 4:27 PM IST
‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge

‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge
‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge
‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge
‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge

QUICK LINKS