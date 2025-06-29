The Odyssey: The First Poster Of Christopher Nolan’s Mythical Drama Gets Leaked!

‘The Odyssey’ poster is here finally!

The Leaked Poster

The internet is thrilled to witness the first official poster of Christopher Nolan’s first historical epic. The poster features the release date as July 17, 2026 and the tagline ‘Defy the God’ sparking excitement among the fans across the world.

Though releasing in 2026, the film has garnered attention of global fans for its expensive cast, powerful story and expected cinematography. The poster also brings to our attention that the film is shot entirely with an IMAX camera, making it the first of its kind. There are words spreading on the internet that a 30 second teaser of the film is also expected to drop in cinemas attached to the “Jurassic World Rebirth” screenings starting next Thursday, July 2, 2025.

All About ‘The Odyssey’

The film directed by Christopher Nolan is based on Homer’s classic epic ‘Odyssey’ and will showcase the journey of Matt Damon’s portrayal of Odysseus, the mythical king of Ithaca, and his laborious journey home following the Trojan War. The cast of ‘The Odyssey’ has contributed to much of the buzz as it is said to bring together an impressive cast seen in recent memory in Hollywood. The film features Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal and Mia Goth among others.

The Art Of Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan is an Academy Award winner best known for his cerebral, often non-linear storytelling. He is the man behind the highly acclaimed 2023 biography drama ‘Oppenheimer’ starring Nolan’s frequent collaborator Cillian Murphy. ‘The Odyssey’ is the first film ever to use only IMAX cameras for filming, a tedious and costly process. With cinematography by Nolan’s go-to DP, Hoyte Van Hoytema, the film has raised the expectation of the audience and critics alike.

Hopes High For ‘The Odyssey’

The cast is currently shooting in Scotland and the film is expected to have a budget of approximately $250M. With the poster leaked, details of the release spilled and rumors of a teaser release soon, fans’ excitement has reached an all time high.

