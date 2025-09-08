LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "The truth is I'm little bit scared": Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression

"The truth is I'm little bit scared": Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression

"The truth is I'm little bit scared": Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 13:17:09 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 8 (ANI): Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi at the Toronto International Film Festival appealed for people to pay attention to signs of spreading repression and authoritarianism, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The truth is I’m little bit scared. I’m seeing things around that are not good signs,” said Panahi, accepting a Special Tribute Award at the TIFF fundraising gala.

Panahi is in Toronto for a screening of his Palme d’Or winner ‘It Was Just an Accident’, a film directly inspired by his time in prison at the prestigious event. Filled with equal parts absurdist humour and rage, the film following five characters who believe they have identified the prosecutor who tortured them during their own detention, but because they were all blindfolded in jail, no one is confident their captor is the same man, reported Variety.

“I see signs that make me scared about where we’re headed, and exactly in places where we thought we’d never see these signs,” the Iranian director told the audience at TIFF after noting that being forbidden by Iranian authorities to travel abroad until recent years left him shaken by what he has seen internationally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“In order for us to make a world in which we can all live comfortably, we are each responsible for our own countries. Here’s hoping for a world in which we’re all friends, we’re all intimate, and we’re all free,” Panahi added after receiving a standing ovation during the awards ceremony.

The Iranian auteur was among a host of big cinema world names to hand out or receive honours Sunday night at the Tribute Awards.

His films consistently probe themes of individual freedom and resistance, often focusing on marginalised voices within Iranian society.

Panahi, who is considered one of Iranian cinema’s greatest auteurs, previously won prizes “The Circle,” “Offside,” “This is Not a Film,” “Taxi” and “No Bears,” winner of the Venice Film Festival’s 2022 Special Jury Prize. “Taxi” won the Berlin Golden Bear in 2015, while his “Offside” won the Silver Bear in 2006, as per Variety.

Arrested by Iranian authorities in July 2022 after signing an appeal against police violence, Panahi spent several months behind bars. He was released from prison in February 2023. The filmmaker’s other major accolades include Locarno’s Golden Leopard for “The Mirror” in 1997 and Cannes’ screenplay prize for “3 Faces” in 2018.

Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro also picked up an Artisan Award as he’s at TIFF to show off his work transforming Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine, Benny Safdie’s drama about MMA and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor-turned-director Idris Elba came on stage to pick up the Impact Media award as he brings his short film Dust to Dreams, starring Seal, to Toronto, as per the outlet.

Jodie Foster received a Tribute Award and a standing ovation on Sunday night as she stars in Rebecca Zlotowski’s Private Life, a French psychological mystery that screened in Toronto after a world premiere in Cannes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Channing Tatum then received a Performer Award while at TIFF for the world premiere of Derek Cianfrance’s ‘Roofman’, a drama based on a true story.

The Studio star Catherine O’Hara was honoured with a Career Achievement award in Toronto, after being introduced on stage by fellow SCTV alum Eugene Levy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Japanese writer, director and producer Hikari picked up the TIFF Emerging Talent Award as his latest movie, Rental Family, which stars Brendan Fraser has a world premiere in Toronto., while Zacharias Kunuk also received a Special Tribute Award as he premieres at TIFF his latest film, Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Veteran South Korean actor and Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun picked up a TIFF Special Tribute Award as his movie No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan-wook, has a North American premiere in Toronto, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Toronto Film Festival continues till September 14. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: it-was-just-an-accidentjafar-panahirepressiontoronto-international-film-festival

RELATED News

‘What Will She Do On Stage?’ Apoorva Mukhija’s Tour Announcement Sparks Online Fury
"Desh mein ekta aur bhaichaare ka sandesh diya..": Rahul Gandhi remembers contributions of music legend Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary
Border 2: Sonam Bajwa to star opposite Diljit Dosanjh
Bigg Boss 19: Taniya Mittal Explodes At Kunickaa Sadanand Over Controversial ‘Daddy’s Princess’ Remark- What Really Happened?
Barack Obama wins third Emmy for Netflix documentary 'Our Oceans' at 2025 Creative Arts Emmys

LATEST NEWS

From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet The Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel
"B Sudershan Reddy is the most qualified candidate, will become Vice President": Congress MP Pramod Tiwari
Nepal: One killed, dozens injured in 'Gen Z' protest as police use teargas, rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators
Nepal Gen Z Protests: Police Fire Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, Curfew Extended
Jannik Sinner’s Love Mystery, Who Is This Danish Model On His Phone Wallpaper?
Odisha Madrasa Murder Case: Five Juveniles Arrested, Two Still Absconding
"What kind of arrogance is this?": BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Kharge over farmer remarks
Nepal: Massive Protests break out in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew imposed
WHO Urges Taliban to Allow THIS Activity in Afghanistan as Earthquake Crisis Escalates
Nitish Katara murder case: Supreme Court declines to extend interim bail of Vikas Yadav, asks to move HC
"The truth is I'm little bit scared": Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"The truth is I'm little bit scared": Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"The truth is I'm little bit scared": Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression
"The truth is I'm little bit scared": Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression
"The truth is I'm little bit scared": Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression
"The truth is I'm little bit scared": Jafar Panahi raises concern over signs of authoritarianism, rising political repression

QUICK LINKS