The Ultimate Guide To Sydney Sweeney’s Top 7 Movies & TV Shows

Sydney Sweeney has gone from quietly rising star to one of the most magnetic actresses working today. Whether she’s crying in a high school hallway, throwing looks across a tense dinner table, or moving through a creepy convent, she brings a kind of emotional honesty that just hits.

Sydney Sweeney’s Unforgettable Performances: Raw Emotion That Lingers Long After the Scene

Nothing feels forced, she makes her characters feel real, like people you’ve met or emotions you’ve felt. And the wild part is, sometimes her performance doesn’t even fully land until later, it lingers. That’s what makes her so good: she doesn’t just act, she leaves something behind.

Her best roles not ranked from worst to best, because frankly, she doesn’t have any bad ones but from best to best.

1. Euphoria

Cassie Howard is a walking heartbreak, and Sydney plays her with brutal vulnerability. Her breakdowns are viral for a reason — they’re painfully real.

2. Reality

In this tense, minimalist film, Sydney transforms into whistleblower Reality Winner with eerie precision. It’s raw, quiet, and incredibly powerful.

3. The White Lotus

As Olivia, Sydney is cold, deadpan, and quietly dangerous. She doesn’t say much but when she does, you feel it.

4. Immaculate

Sydney produced and starred in this eerie horror film, proving she’s not just acting she’s building her career on her own terms. And she’s terrifying in the best way.

5. Sharp Objects

Even with limited screen time, Sydney’s role as Alice lingers like a ghost. Her chemistry with Amy Adams is haunting and intimate.

6. Anyone But You

Rom-coms are hard to nail, but Sydney shines with charm, wit, and chaotic energy. Her comedic timing? Impeccable.

7. Everything Sucks!

One of her early roles, Emaline is quirky, dramatic, and weirdly lovable. It’s where many of us first saw that something special.

From drama to horror to comedy, Sydney Sweeney’s not just having a moment she’s building a legacy.

