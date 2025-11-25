LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > These Bollywood Celebs Have Doctorates You Never Knew About

For many of the famous people, such honours are at the same time a reaffirmation of their artistic path and a motivation to go on exerting a good influence in the area that mattered by being the voice of the voiceless.

(Image Credit: Vidya Balan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 25, 2025 15:48:02 IST

Bollywood stars have been honored with honorary doctorates or academic recognitions, some of which might not be known even to their biggest fans. These honors are not only the indicators of their film accomplishments but also their power in the entertainment industry and, sometimes, even to the whole world.

Bollywood Celebs Have Doctorates 

For instance, Shah Rukh Khan, without a doubt, the most visible Indian actor ever, has already collected numerous honorary doctorates from the UK and Australia for his input to the arts, culture, and charity work. In the same manner, Amitabh Bachchan has been awarded honorary doctorates by several eminent institutions thus acknowledging the actor’s legendary status in the Indian cinema and his involvement in the global entertainment. These awards mean that the careers of Bollywood stars frequently present the fusion of great art with enormous cultural power.

Vidya Balan was the first of the female stars to be included in the list of honorary doctorate holders. She got the title because of her charming roles and advocating for women’s rights. Shabana Azmi is another name who is full credited for her acting and her very long social service. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a similar recognition from a university in the UK for her contribution to Indian cinema and her charity work. Such recognitions usually signify the presence of a celebrity, but at the same time they also indicate the intellectual, cultural or philanthropic contributions of these actors throughout their careers. The announcement of such recognitions can be surprising since their accomplishments in this area are often not publicized as much as their film success, so it becomes a controversial and hidden side of their public images that is not easy to spot.

Bollywood Celebs Have Doctorates 

Among the other unexpected names are Rani Mukerji, Sonu Nigam, and Akshay Kumar, all of whom have received honorary doctorates from major universities for their influence in film, music, and/or social issues. This recognition illustrates the worldwide impact and soft power of Bollywood, revealing how Indian stars are already involved in the cultural exchanges of areas that are very far from the Indian subcontinent. Although honorary doctorates are not as good as academic degrees obtained through rigorous study, they are still a powerful symbol of respect and appreciation. So, for many of the famous people, such honours are at the same time a reaffirmation of their artistic path and a motivation to go on exerting a good influence in the area that mattered by being the voice of the voiceless.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:48 PM IST
