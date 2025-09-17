This Malayalam Actor To Play PM Modi In Upcoming Biopic ‘Maa Vande’

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, production house Silver Cast Creations officially announced their ambitious biopic titled Maa Vande. The film will feature popular Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan in the lead role, portraying the life of PM Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to his journey as the nation’s leader.

A Pan-India Biopic on Modi’s Inspiring Journey

Maa Vande is inspired by true incidents from Narendra Modi’s life. The film will trace his childhood, early struggles, and rise to becoming India’s Prime Minister. A significant part of the story will also highlight Modi’s deep emotional bond with his late mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, who played a vital role in shaping his character and resilience.

Stellar Crew Behind the Camera

The biopic is going to be a grand on-screen experience, with some of India’s best technicians at hand. To be directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, the cinematography will be by KK Senthil Kumar, who is known for Baahubali and Eega. Ravi Basrur, who has worked in KGF, will provide the music, and National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad will be on editing duties. Acclaimed production designer Sabu Cyril and action choreographer King Solomon will also add their expertise to the project.

A Pan-India Release in Multiple Languages

Positioned as a Pan-India film, Maa Vande will be released in multiple languages, including English, to reach global audiences. The production team aims to make it a large-scale tribute to Narendra Modi’s journey, showcasing his leadership, struggles, and personal values.

Announcement on Modi’s 75th Birthday

The makers strategically chose Modi’s 75th birthday September 17, to announce the project, adding emotional and symbolic value. On the same day, PM Modi inaugurated the Mega Textile Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district under the PM MITRA scheme, while in Delhi, major healthcare projects including 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were launched.

With Unni Mukundan playing the role of PM Narendra Modi in the challenging act, Maa Vande will create tremendous buzz among both cinephiles and political enthusiasts. The movie will be among the most powerful biopics in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Secret Snack: Discover The Health Benefits Of Makhana | Photos