Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' mints Rs 13.20 crore on opening day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 19:02:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Baaghi 4’ registered a decent opening at the box office on the release date.

According to veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 13.20 crore on Friday.

“#Baaghi4 opens in double digits on Day 1, boosted by the 50 per cent off offer… The film’s performance now hinges on its Saturday and Sunday growth. #Baaghi4 [Week 1] Fri ₹ 13.20 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice,” Adarsh posted.

Directed by A Harsha, the action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi, which was first released in 2016.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in prominent roles.

The producers of Baaghi 4 have 50 per cent off offer through BookMyShow, to attract the audiences.

On Saturday, Tiger took to Instagram and thanked his fans for showering love on ‘Baaghi’ franchise.

“Overwhelmed with your love and reactions even though he’s not the same…thank you for loving him the same way since part 1 #baaghi4 in cinemas now,” he captioned the post.

The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS