Sunday, January 26, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Once Admitted To Getting Intimate With Peach For An Erotic Scene: It Can Actually Be Even More Freeing





timothee chalamet


Timothee Chalamet revealed that he genuinely performed the infamous peach scene while filming the critically acclaimed 2017 movie Call Me By Your Name. The film, which also stars Armie Hammer, is based on André Aciman’s novel of the same name and includes an intimate moment where a character uses a peach for self-pleasure.

Director Luca Guadagnino initially hesitated to include the scene, believing it to be metaphorical rather than literal. He shared with Out that he doubted the realism of such an act, admitting that he personally tested its plausibility. When Guadagnino discussed this with Chalamet, the actor candidly revealed that he had already tried it and knew it was feasible.

Chalamet later expressed in an interview with Night Viz that nudity on camera often makes him anxious. However, he described the peach scene as liberating, focusing on “the honesty of the moment” rather than the presence of the camera. He found the sequence more freeing than traditional dialogue-heavy scenes, noting that it allowed for deeper creative expression.

Chalamet, revealed, “I tried, too, and I already knew it worked.”

Chalamet later added, “With the peach, conversely, it’s just about focusing purely on the honesty of the moment and you kind of forget about the camera.”

In the end, the skilled actor cherished the scene, adding: “It can actually be even more freeing than having a ton of expositional lines or a more classical over-the-shoulder shot, two-person dialogue scene.”

This insight into Chalamet’s dedication to authenticity continues to underscore his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most talented and fearless actors.

