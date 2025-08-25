LIVE TV
Toxic: Yash Getting Trained For Top-Notch Action By John Wick And Fast & Furious Action Director- Details Inside!

Hollywood action director JJ Perry, known for John Wick and Fast & Furious, is filming Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups in Mumbai. Choosing an Indian stunt team over his usual crew, Perry calls them “world-class.” Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film releases worldwide on March 19, 2026.

Yash is currently shooting for his new movie titled 'Toxic'

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 25, 2025 16:46:20 IST

Hollywood action director JJ Perry, the guy who’s basically wired into the DNA of ‘John Wick’ and ‘Fast & Furious’, is in Mumbai right now, running a marathon 45-day action shoot for ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups’. 

This film’s got Yash front and centre, Geetu Mohandas calling the shots, and honestly, everyone’s buzzing about it like it’s going to blow the roof off Indian cinema.

Now, here’s what’s wild: Perry ditched his usual international crew and went all-in with a local Indian stunt team. Not as some token gesture either he saw their skills, their focus, and just said, “Yeah, I want these folks with me.” His words? “This Indian crew is world-class. That’s why I chose to work with them.” 

John Wick Action Director JJ Perry Calls Indian Stunt Team ‘World-Class’

Right now, they’re knee-deep in a massive sequence, no kidding, they’ve been storyboarding and workshopping this for months. Perry thrives on this kind of challenge, no surprise. He’s not just there to shoot explosions; he wants to push what Indian action cinema can even be.

Whole squad, Yash, Geetu, producer Venkat K Narayana, they’re all in, tossing around ideas, hammering out details, making sure the scale matches the ambition.

‘Toxic’ isn’t just about flashy stunts, either. They want to rewrite the playbook for action movies here, but with some real heart at the center of it.

Perry, who’s racked up projects in 39 countries over 35 years, actually called this collaboration a highlight of his career. He’s a legit fan of Indian movies. He loves the creativity, the guts. He’s been raving about working with Yash, Geetu, Venkat, and the rest of the crew, shouting out even the folks behind the camera like Rajeev Ravi.

Yash’s Toxic Set for March 2026 Release

Here’s another twist: the makers are filming in Kannada and English, with dubs in basically every major Indian language. 

It’s a bilingual project on a scale nobody’s really tried before. The whole point? Keep it real and Indian, but also make it land with audiences anywhere in the world.

Perry put it best, saying India’s got this ancient, layered culture, and as an American, blending that with global filmmaking is just electric for him. He’s not here to copy-paste Hollywood formulas. He wants to make something totally new, and ‘Toxic’ is the shot he’s been waiting for.

Backed by Venkat K Narayana and Yash, under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups’ is set to hit theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026.

Tags: JJ Perry, Toxic, Yash

