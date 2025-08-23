Tragedy On ‘Emily In Paris’ Set: Assistant Director Diego Borella’s Death Halts Season 5 In Venice

Diego Borella, a talented assistant director known for Emily in Paris took a tragic turn as he passed away during filming for the fifth season in Venice. The final scene would have been shot at the legendary Hotel Danieli, whose shadow now overwhelmingly darkens the series. As fans await Emily in Paris on December 18, 2025, this untimely death has sent the fans and knowns shockwaves, it won’t be same without Diego.

Emily In Paris: A Sudden Loss on Set

Diego Borella collapsed around 7 p.m. at the Hotel Danieli just shortly before shooting what would be Emily’s final scene in season five, on August 21, 2025. Unfortunately, there was no hope for resuscitation despite the medics’ rush to the scene, reports have suggested that a massive heart attack could have been the cause.

Borella was a person of great esteem and respect in film, visual arts, and literature, he got trained in Rome, London, and New York. Much of Borella’s death put an immediate end to the already-sheduled wrap-up of the shoot on August 25. Reports suggest that even star Lily Collins was devastated, and much of the production is put on hold now as the team mourns.

Diego Borella’s Creative Legacy

Diego Borella went far beyond Emily in Paris, he was a master of creativity across many disciplines, an artist who directed, wrote fairy tales and children’s stories. He was born in Venice in 1978, and received training around the globe, granting him success within an appreciatively gasping industry.

According to his close friends, he was “brilliant, elegant,” and “funny.” his contributions to Emily in Paris gave Venetian authenticity to the romantic mischief upon which their souls were now resting.

What’s Next for Emily in Paris?

The fifth season, which was to follow Emily Cooper’s life in Rome and Venice, now stands in some doubt. Filming for the season was put on halt without any announcements yet being made by Netflix on its resumption, although the release still stands for December 18.

Described by creator Darren Star as a ‘tale of two cities’, with drama on Emily’s new romance and career complications, Borella’s passing may delay production, but his creative spirit shall inspire the team to pay tribute.

Also Read: After Rome, Where Is Emily In Paris Season 5 Heading To? Check Release Date, First Look And New Location