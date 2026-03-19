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Home > Entertainment News > Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time

Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time

Downloading Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge illegally? You could face Rs 3 lakh fine or jail as court cracks down on piracy

Downloading Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge illegally? You could face Rs 3 lakh fine. (Photo: X)
Downloading Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge illegally? You could face Rs 3 lakh fine. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 19, 2026 15:28:26 IST

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Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time

Piracy alert: Even as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opens to a strong box office response, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has run into a familiar challenge piracy. 

Within hours of its paid preview shows on March 18, search trends linked to illegal downloads of the film began surfacing online, raising concerns for both the makers and authorities.

Dhurandhar 2 download- Scam

Phrases such as “Dhurandhar 2 full movie free” and “Dhurandhar 2 download” are reportedly gaining traction, with piracy websites and torrent platforms often becoming the first to leak new releases. 

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These platforms typically circulate pirated versions in multiple formats from low-resolution prints to HD copies which are then widely shared through messaging apps, making access quick but risky.

What’s the punishment?

However, what many viewers may overlook is that accessing such pirated content is a punishable offence under Indian law. Users caught downloading or streaming pirated films can face fines of up to Rs 3 lakh. 

In some cases, the penalty may extend to 5 per cent of the film’s production cost, depending on the scale of the violation. Repeat offenders may also face short-term imprisonment, making piracy not just unethical but a serious legal risk.

Recognising the threat early, the Madras High Court stepped in ahead of the film’s release. On March 18, the court issued an interim order restraining the unauthorised streaming and broadcast of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge across digital and cable platforms. The directive requires internet service providers and cable operators to block illegal transmission of the film, following concerns raised by the producers over potential copyright violations.

The court granted an interim injunction, noting that failure to act swiftly could result in significant financial damage, especially during the crucial opening phase of the film’s theatrical run. The order will remain in effect until the next hearing on April 15, effectively tightening the net around piracy networks during the film’s initial release window.

Apart from legal consequences, piracy also exposes users to cybersecurity threats. Many of these illegal websites are riddled with misleading ads, fake download links, and malware that can compromise personal data or lead to financial fraud.

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For a film that has generated massive pre-release buzz and strong advance bookings, early piracy could impact its box office trajectory. Industry experts often point out that such leaks can dent collections, particularly in the first few days when audience turnout is at its peak.

Beyond numbers, piracy directly affects the livelihoods of hundreds of people involved in filmmaking from technicians and editors to production crews whose earnings are tied to a film’s success.

With Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge receiving positive early reviews and praise for Ranveer Singh’s performance, audiences are being urged to opt for legal viewing options. Watching the film in theatres not only ensures a better viewing experience but also supports the industry and avoids the serious legal and digital risks associated with piracy.

ALSO READ: Youth X Review: Lighthearted Teenage Drama Turns Emotional In Second Half, Ken Karunaas Impresses In His Debut Movie, Fans Say ‘The Energy He Brings Is Infectious’

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Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time

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Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time

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Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time
Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time
Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time
Trying To Download Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge? Illegal Streaming Could Cost You Up To Rs 3 Lakh And Even Jail Time

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