Home > Entertainment > Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Twist: Tulsi Collapses After Seeing Pari and Ranvijay Together

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tulsi faints witnessing Pari and Ranvijay together in a shocking moment. Her emotional collapse sparks chaos in the household, leaving Pari and Ranvijay stunned and guilt ridden. This dramatic twist raises tension, deepens misunderstandings, and sets the stage for intense future confrontations. Fans flood social media with reactions, speculating about hidden secrets and the future of these complicated relationships, making this episode a pivotal point in the storyline.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Last updated: September 20, 2025 20:06:05 IST

In a recent dramatic twist on Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi 2, the character Tulsi suffers a fainting spell upon unexpectedly seeing Pari and Ranvijay together. The scene has sent viewers into a flurry of reaction, reigniting speculation over the dynamics among the three and adding fresh tension to the show’s storyline.

The Set Up

The moment unfolds when Tulsi arrives at an unexpected location and sees Pari and Ranvijay in what appears to be a private or intimate situation. The tension builds subtly- first through her shocked facial expressions and then via close up shots that show her overwhelmed by what she witnesses. The audience can sense the conflict before even seeing Tulsi’s reaction. This sets the stage for her collapse in a way that feels inevitable, given the history between the characters.

Tulsi’s Reaction

Overcome with emotion, Tulsi staggers, clutching her chest as her vision blurs. The show uses these elements to portray shock and heartbreak, rather than outright anger. The fainting act is meant to display that the betrayal- or perceived betrayal- cuts deeper than just hurt feelings. It’s a physical manifestation of her internal turmoil. The scene pauses briefly before she falls, and the noise fades, emphasizing her disorientation.

Aftermath

As Tulsi collapses, the lives of those around- Pari, Ranvijay, and others- are thrown into chaos. Pari is left in shock, caught off-guard By Tulsi’s condition, while Ranvijay is immediately torn between concern and guilt, other members of the house hearing commotion, rushed into help. The doctors or elders enter, checking on Tulsi’s pulse, debating whether she needs medical attention and whether the emotional upheaval is more than she can handle. The scene helps underline how fragile relationships between the characters have become.

Implications for The Story 

This incident amplifies several existing tensions: Tulsi’s emotional dependence on Ranvijay, the jealousy and trust issue Pari faces, and the simmering misunderstandings that the show has long hinted at. The fainting becomes a plot device to not just create drama, but also to force characters to acknowledge what they have been avoiding. It could lead to confessions, confrontations, or even reveal secrets that had remained buried.

For viewers, this movement is significant because it flips the power dynamics. Instead of being the one who watches, Tulsi is compelled to have her vulnerability exposed. Pari and Ranvijay are pushed to confront how their actions have affected someone who cares deeply for them.

Viewers and Social Media Response

Fans took to social media almost immediately after the episode aired. Many expressed sympathy for Tulsi, appreciating how the writing and the actress’s performance brought authenticity to her distress. Others speculated about future plot directions- Will Tulsi recover fully? Will Ranvijay try to explain? Is there a misunderstanding or deliberate deception? Memes and clips of her collapse quickly went viral, showing how invested the audience is in these relational dynamics.

