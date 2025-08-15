LIVE TV
Twist On Independence Day: Hrithik And Jr NTR's War 2 Roars Past Rajinikanth's Coolie On Day 2

Independence Day brought a box office surprise as Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR’s War 2 overtook Rajinikanth’s Coolie on Day 2. After a slower opening, the YRF spy thriller surged past ₹100 crore in two days, fueled by holiday crowds and action-packed word-of-mouth buzz.

Holiday crowds push War 2 ahead of Coolie on Day 2.
Holiday crowds push War 2 ahead of Coolie on Day 2.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 15, 2025 22:21:50 IST

The Independence-Day opening group fight, lauded as a match between two of the largest movie giants, has provided a shocking turnaround on the second day. Although Coolie by Rajinikanth started on a notable lead, the overall star value of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2 has clipped at a breakneck pace indicating that a long weekend can indeed alter the box office situation in real-time.

The opening day collections had ensured a tight held position by Coolie but now the national holiday has come as a revelation to the YRF spy motion picture as multiplexes are being manned by family audiences and action buffs. This transition demonstrates the dynamism of a multi-starrer event film which does not only depend on opening buzz, but rather on word-of-mouth mojo.

The Second Day Surge: War 2 Dominates

War 2 registered a substantial increase in the box office collection on Day 2, August 15, after a decent though a bit muted opening of around Rs 52.50 crore in the first day. Day 2 collection of the movie is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 46 crore, which takes the two-day collection film Amount to around the Rs 100 crore mark.

Such good show in a holiday is especially well and the interest that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have together on celluloid seems to be doing well with audiences. The action sequences of the spy-thriller and its epic scale appears to have drawn footfalls, replacing the initial lukewarm reviews.

Coolie‘s Strong Hold vs. War 2‘s Victory Lap

Although the movie has a mammoth Rs 65 crore collection on the first day, there has been a slight decline in this figure on day 2 and the film has hovered around Rs 36 crore so far. Although this amount is rather strong and guarantees the success of the film, it enabled War 2 to get ahead of the daily rankings. Coolie has registered a record-breaking opening largely powered by the enormous stardom that Rajinikanth enjoys in the Tamil market and is heading towards making a century in the overall collections.

Yet the performance of the War 2 on Day 2 means it has worked into the Independence Day holiday advantage to attract more viewers in different locations especially the Hindi and Telugu speaking belts and it should be able to register a strong weekend performance.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 150 Crore On Day One, Calls Fans ‘Gods’

Tags: CoolieWar 2 box office

