Two Months After Calling Off Wedding, Palash Muchhal Deletes Smriti Mandhana’s Posts From His Instagram Amid Rs. 40 Lakh Fraud Allegations

Palash Muchhal: Music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal has landed in fresh controversy after a Sangli-based actor-producer accused him of cheating and financial fraud in connection with an unreleased film project. Muchhal has strongly denied the allegations, calling them false and malicious, and said he will pursue legal action.

The complaint has been filed by Vidnyan Mane, who has alleged that he was duped of over ₹40 lakh.

Cheating Allegations Linked To Unreleased Film

According to the complaint submitted to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, Mane claimed he met Muchhal in December 2025 through the father of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. He alleged that during the meeting, Muchhal pitched an investment opportunity in his upcoming film, Nazariya.

Mane claimed he was promised returns of ₹12 lakh on an initial investment of ₹25 lakh after the film’s release on streaming platforms, along with a role in the project. He alleged that he eventually invested a total of ₹40 lakh, but the film was never completed within the promised timeline, nor did he receive any returns or clarity on his investment.

The complainant further alleged that communication stopped after repeated follow-ups and that his phone number was eventually blocked, prompting him to approach the police. Authorities said the matter is under investigation.

Palaash Muchhal Denies Claims, Seeks ₹10 Crore In Damages

Responding to the allegations, Palaash Muchhal issued a statement on Instagram denying all charges. He described the claims as “entirely baseless and factually incorrect” and accused Mane of attempting to damage his reputation.

Muchhal said his lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal remedies. According to the sources, Muchhal has sent a legal notice to Mane seeking ₹10 crore in damages for defamation. His counsel has stated that no money was received by Muchhal and that the allegations are unfounded.

Infidelity Claims And Social Media Moves Add To Row

In separate claims made to the media, Mane also alleged that Muchhal’s wedding with Smriti Mandhana was called off following an incident during pre-wedding celebrations in November 2025. He claimed the composer was caught in a compromising situation, leading to a confrontation and the eventual collapse of the wedding plans.

Muchhal has not responded publicly to the infidelity allegations.

Amid the controversy, Muchhal has removed several Instagram posts featuring Mandhana. The images were visible until late January 2026, but a review of his profile now shows that photos shared with the cricketer have been deleted.

Muchhal and Mandhana were reportedly set to marry on November 23, 2025. The wedding was postponed after Mandhana’s father was hospitalised during the pre-wedding celebrations. The latest allegations have since reignited public scrutiny around the cancelled wedding and the ongoing legal dispute.

