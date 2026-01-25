LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Here's all you need to know about the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand weather report.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Forecast (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Forecast (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 25, 2026 14:33:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

India reached a 2-0 series lead after their two matches which included a 48-run victory at Nagpur and their successful chase at Raipur. New Zealand needs to win their next game because captain Mitchell Santner wants to prevent his team from facing a series whitewash while extending the match to another contest.

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report

Weather conditions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati India on January 25 enable complete match play according to weather forecasts and meteorological reports. The match will start at 7 PM IST while initial reports indicate clear skies throughout the evening which results in a high probability of completing a full 20 over match. Regional weather models show that precipitation forecasts will remain below 3 percent while there will be no significant cloud development which could disrupt the match. The temperatures will reach 21°C at toss time and then drop to 17°C later at night which will create comfortable weather conditions for both players and spectators.

You Might Be Interested In
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 

The Barsapara pitch will provide a batting advantage because its surface maintains consistent bounce and requires no special bowling techniques for successful batting. The evening will see dew become a strategic element because moisture develops on the playing field, which creates slippery ball conditions that help teams bowling first during night matches. The captains will choose to field after winning the toss because they want to use the present weather conditions. The match will continue without major interruptions because wind speeds are expected to stay at minimal levels throughout the entire event. 

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Is Rain Predicted?

The weather forecast for the IND versus NZ 3rd T20I match shows a favorable outcome because there is no rain prediction and the match will proceed as scheduled. The teams will compete effectively throughout the complete match because dry conditions will create an environment without any weather related interruptions.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 1:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Barsapara Stadium weatherGuwahati weather today matchIND vs NZ 3rd T20I weather reportIND vs NZ 3rd T20I weather updateIndia vs New Zealand weather forecastIndia vs New Zealand weather forecast ghywill rain disrupt play Guwahati ind vs nz 3rd t20i

RELATED News

Two Months After Calling Off Wedding, Palash Muchhal Deletes Smriti Mandhana’s Posts From His Instagram Amid Rs. 40 Lakh Fraud Allegations

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

UFC 324 Results: Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett To Claim Interim Lightweight Title; Fans Call It ‘Instant Classic’

WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Sami Zayn Claims No. 1 Contender Status In High-Stakes Encounter — Full Match Results

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns Pakistan With Strict Sanctions If They Follow Bangladesh’s Footsteps

LATEST NEWS

After 19 Minute 34 Second Video, 3 Minutes 24 Seconds Aarohi Mim Private MMS Leak Claims Go Viral — Is It An Online Scam? The Truth Will Shock You

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

What Is Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act And How Does It Plan To Combat Rising Hate Crimes Against Punjabis In The US? Explained

How Much Was Alex Honnold Paid By Netflix To Scale Taipei 101? 40-Year-Old Climbs All 101 Floors Of 1,667-Foot Skyscraper Without Safety Gears

Fans Go Wild After They Spot Akshaye Khanna In Sunny Deol’s Border 2, Get Curious About His Role In Sequel: ‘Nostalgia Bait Hai Dost’

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

UP Shocker: Shahjahanpur Couple Jumps From Eatery’s First Floor After Alleged Harassment By Right-Wing Group | Video Goes VIRAL

Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

‘Dissent Is Patriotic’: Nayanthara’s Fierce, Serious Avatar REVEALED In Mammootty–Mohanlal Starrer ‘Patriot’

Who Is Vikram Bhatt’s Daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda? Father-Daughter Booked In Rs 13.5 Crore Fraud Case Shock

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

QUICK LINKS