IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

India reached a 2-0 series lead after their two matches which included a 48-run victory at Nagpur and their successful chase at Raipur. New Zealand needs to win their next game because captain Mitchell Santner wants to prevent his team from facing a series whitewash while extending the match to another contest.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report

Weather conditions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati India on January 25 enable complete match play according to weather forecasts and meteorological reports. The match will start at 7 PM IST while initial reports indicate clear skies throughout the evening which results in a high probability of completing a full 20 over match. Regional weather models show that precipitation forecasts will remain below 3 percent while there will be no significant cloud development which could disrupt the match. The temperatures will reach 21°C at toss time and then drop to 17°C later at night which will create comfortable weather conditions for both players and spectators.

The Barsapara pitch will provide a batting advantage because its surface maintains consistent bounce and requires no special bowling techniques for successful batting. The evening will see dew become a strategic element because moisture develops on the playing field, which creates slippery ball conditions that help teams bowling first during night matches. The captains will choose to field after winning the toss because they want to use the present weather conditions. The match will continue without major interruptions because wind speeds are expected to stay at minimal levels throughout the entire event.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Is Rain Predicted?

The weather forecast for the IND versus NZ 3rd T20I match shows a favorable outcome because there is no rain prediction and the match will proceed as scheduled. The teams will compete effectively throughout the complete match because dry conditions will create an environment without any weather related interruptions.

