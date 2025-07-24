Home > Entertainment > Tyler Perry Reveals The Real Reason Why He Stopped Supporting Family Amid Sexual Assault Controversy

Tyler Perry reveals he cut off family financially, urging self-reliance over handouts. After offering jobs that were declined, he set firm boundaries, believing true support empowers independence, not dependency. His tough love approach aims to build dignity through effort, not entitlement.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 24, 2025 17:53:48 IST

Billionaire filmmaker and media mogul Tyler Perry has never been one to shy away from being upfront about the details of his life and his recent comments on how he handles family money are no different. Tyler Perry revealed that he fired his own aunt and has cut many other family members off financially. He states he is not a “welfare program”. 

This statement, which was made in a public conversation, emphasizes Perry’s strong stance on personal accountability and work ethic when it comes to family. Perry’s perspective might seem heartless to some, but he has a deep conviction that part of supporting someone is allowing others to be independent and not enabling dependence.

Tyler Perry’s Work Ethic Rule: From Handouts to Hard Work

Tyler Perry’s views on financial support for family members stem from his hope to inspire self-sufficiency. For example, he shared that his aunt asked him for money all the time, so Perry offered her a position with his company, but his aunt never showed up, and so Perry fired her. Perry wanted to help his aunt “build something,” not be another “welfare” giver. 

This was not an isolated occurrence. Perry shared that after the death of his mother in 2009, he sent letters to a number of family members he had financially supported and stressed that in 60 days they would all need to find a job and said he would no longer be their income provider. 

Perry stressed that this was tough love, but in his experience that was effective and every one of those family members eventually got jobs, even if they were not high-paying jobs. Perry’s stubbornness stemmed from the belief that giving someone money, especially unearned money, can hinder their development, and can take away pride and how our industriousness creates our future.

Setting Boundaries: Protecting Business and Building Pride

Perry’s actions demonstrate how important it is to have clear boundaries when combining family and money, particularly for people who are extremely wealthy. 

He underlined that regardless of family relationships, professional standards are necessary for his business operations. Perry seeks to shield his businesses from possible disruption brought on by misplaced entitlement by clearly defining the boundaries between professional expectations and personal giving. Additionally, his biography suggests a deeper motivation: providing his family with a sense of accomplishment and pride. According to him, being able to sustain oneself even with a meagre salary bestows a dignity that undeserved gifts cannot. 

His own son also embodies this philosophy, since he pushes him to strive for his goals and emphasises the importance of effort and contribution over passive receiving. Family support is vital, but Perry’s message serves as a sobering reminder that it should ideally empower rather than debilitate.

Tags: tyler perryTyler Perry cuts off familyTyler Perry family finances

