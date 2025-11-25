Udaipur Billionaire Wedding: From Jennifer Lopez’s Performance To VVIP Guests Staying In Rs 10 lakh Per Night Suite, How Much Did Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding Cost? Here’s The Breakdown

The recent marriage of Netra Mantena, the child of Rama Raju Mantena, a pharma entrepreneur based in the US, and the tech tycoon Vamsi Gadiraju, was a grand event in Udaipur which lasted for several days and turned ‘City of Lakes’ momentarily into a world-famous celebrity place.

Although the families have not disclosed any official number, the extravagance, A-list celebrity attendance, and choice of ultra-luxurious venues point to a tremendous investment. Industry insiders are placing the cost of the entire celebration that included several high-profile venues like the Taj Lake Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace at about ₹40 to ₹100 crore , which is a rough estimate by the way. The high price of the venues, the accommodation for over a hundred As VVIP Guests Staying In Rs 10 lakh Per Night Suite , and the enormous fees of the performers have all contributed to the making of this estimation.

The queen of the stage, Jennifer Lopez, delivered a show-stopping performance at billionaire couple Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding in Udaipur. #LisLove pic.twitter.com/z3yBL6Wy0A — Lis Lopes (@lislopees1) November 25, 2025







Venue and VVIP Guest Accommodation

A large part of the overall budget was used for the security and alteration of the wedding venues that were only available for the couple. The ceremony took place at the beautiful Jagmandir Island Palace, which is said to charge a minimum of ₹1 crore for even just a basic wedding setup.

Other events were also held at Taj Lake Palace, a very expensive property where it has been heard that the cost of only one function can be more than ₹1 crore, besides taxes. High-end venue rentals, transportation costs, high-security arrangements, and custom-made decorations for each function among various locations altogether made the wedding very expensive.

Housing for the VIP guests, which included prominent personalities such as Donald Trump Jr., required booking suites and rooms at a few ultra-luxury hotels, thus, adding further tens of lakhs to the daily total.

Star-Studded Entertainment Cost

Everyone was buzzing about the extraordinary line-up of performers which was the main event of the expensive high-end budget. The entertainment happened to be the international star Jennifer Lopez whose payment was rumored to be the most in the festival, to be around ₹17 crore for her performance.

The sangeet night was graced by Bollywood superstars like Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, whose fees for attendance and performance are reportedly around ₹3-4 crore each. Besides, the wedding festivities included appearances from other big names like Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon, thus a lavish multi-crore part of the total Udaipur wedding cost was taken by the celebrity entertainment expenditure alone. The luxurious spending has left no doubt that the event has taken a place among the most extravagant destination weddings of the year.

