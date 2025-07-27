Home > Bollywood > Uorfi Javed Recalls Starving To Get Extremely Skinny: Mentally, I Was F****d

Uorfi Javed Recalls Starving To Get Extremely Skinny: Mentally, I Was F****d

Uorfi Javed revealed her past struggle with body dysmorphia, admitting she survived on minimal food to stay thin. Now embracing a healthier lifestyle, she also dissolved botched lip fillers, laughing off trolls. Uorfi recently won Prime Video’s The Traitors alongside poker pro Nikita Luther.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 27, 2025 11:27:38 IST

Uorfi Javed isn’t just a social media sensation—she’s also been brutally honest about her battles with body image.

She recently opened up about a time when she’d starve herself, pretty much surviving on three or four pieces of chicken a day, all in the desperate chase to look ultra-thin.

Uorfi Javed: I was starving

No balanced diet, no real workouts—just running and the constant pressure to shrink herself.

Uorfi shared, “I developed body dysmorphia 3–4 years ago. I was starving. I stopped eating. I just wanted to be this really skinny person, like extremely skinny, so I just stopped eating. I would eat 3–4 chicken pieces a day and not even work out. I would just run.”

She talked about this on her YouTube show, Bunkk with Uorfi, while chatting with Anshula Kapoor. Uorfi explained that a few years back, she developed body dysmorphia. The mental toll? Rough. She admitted she was in a bad spot—irritable all the time, snapping at people for no reason. Honestly, she was just… miserable.

Uorfi Javed: Mentally, I was f****d

“Mentally, I was f****d. I was always cranky, I was always annoyed. If anyone spoke to me, I would be like, ‘Why are you talking to me?’” Uorfi admitted.

Now, things are different. She’s started hitting the gym, lifting weights, and actually eating properly. That old obsession with being skinny? She’s let it go. Uorfi’s in a way healthier place, mentally and physically.

Recently, she made headlines again, this time for dissolving her lip fillers after a botched job left her lips uneven. When trolls flooded social media with memes about her swollen face, she fired back on Instagram, saying she found the jokes funny herself.

“All the trolling and the memes, honestly, I had a good laugh!” she wrote, sharing a photo of her face post-procedure. She even joked about using a lip plumper, just for fun.

On the work front, Uorfi’s still grabbing eyeballs. She was on Prime Video’s reality web series The Traitors, where she ended up winning the first season alongside poker pro Nikita Luther.

With Karan Johar hosting and a cast packed with familiar faces—Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, and more—the show’s already set for a second season.

Anshula Kapoor

