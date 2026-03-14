Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Faces Massive Backlash After Saying She Would ‘Sleep With Anyone for Money’ To Raise Her Son; Netizens Say ‘Work Instead Of Saying This’

Chandrika Dixit, the well known social media figure better known as the Vada Pav Girl, has ended up in the center of a huge scandal after a comment that she made during one of her recent engagements with a social media user had become viral online. In the video that is going viral, Chandrika is quoted saying that she would go as far as sleeping around with anyone and getting paid to raise her child. The quote did not take long before it was noticed by people and it sparked a spate of criticism in different media. Numerous users were shocked and disappointed, and the video was viral and discussed extensively.

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The spread of the clip saw social media users react a lot to the statement as most of them wondered why she could make such a statement in public. According to critics, it is possible to make an honest living and raise a child, and urged her to work instead. A number of individuals posted that such statements have the wrong message and should not be accepted as normal. There were numerous comments like Work instead of saying this and There are many respectable ways to raise a child, which are among the most widespread responses to viral posts on the issue.









Chandrika has once again been in the limelight of this controversy, as she has already been highlighted by her street food stall and going viral in the social media. Although there are those who attacked her comments viciously, some of them even indicated that the remark could be frustrating or out of context. In any case, the event has triggered a broader discussion on social media on the strains of financial hardship, the effectiveness of viral posts, and how influential personalities are evaluated online. Debates are still going on but the clip is still in circulation with people having a cut-and-dried opinion about the controversy.

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