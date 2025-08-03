Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore

Vijay Deverakonda’s new film, Kingdom, is smashing box office records outside the usual Telugu circuit.

In a move nobody saw coming, it just pulled off something no other Telugu film has managed before—raking in a solid Rs. 1 crore in Kerala. And get this: there’s not even a Malayalam-dubbed version floating around.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Records In Kerala

This isn’t just a win for Deverakonda, though it certainly puts another feather in his cap. It’s a sign his star power is catching on big time with Malayali viewers—a place where Telugu films usually don’t make much noise. Looks like those old market boundaries are starting to blur.

Kingdom’s not slowing down, either. The movie’s already brought in around Rs. 67 crore worldwide and is creeping up on that Rs. 100 crore mark. If it keeps this pace, it’s shaping up to be the biggest box office hit Deverakonda’s ever headlined.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Box Office

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is garnering praise for his performance in his recent release, Kingdom. The spy-action drama was released in theatres on July 31 after several delays. The film opened to a decent start, and despite seeing a drop on the second day, it held well on the first Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, Vijay’s film earned ₹18 crore on day one of its release. However, it witnessed a decline of 58.33% on day 2 and earned only ₹7.5 crore.

On its third day, it earned ₹6.8 crore, taking the total collection of the film to ₹32.3 crore. The film is now inching closer to beating the domestic collection of Vijay’s film Liger ( ₹41 crore), which marked his grand debut in Bollywood alongside Ananya Panday.

The film had an overall 41.54% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with 31.25% in morning shows, 46.31% in afternoon shows, and 47.06% in evening shows. The film is competing with Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the box office.

About Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Kingdom centres around Suri (played by Vijay Deverakonda), a modest, loyal police officer who turns spy to take on a covert mission in Sri Lanka.

The mission involves him locating and rescuing his estranged brother Siva (played by Satyadev), who is now the head of a smuggling syndicate. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film ended on a cliffhanger to create the base for the sequel, which the film’s producer, Nag Vamsi, announced at a post-release press meet.

While Vijay’s performance has been appreciated by the audience, several viewers were disappointed by the second half of the screenplay. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film collected ₹39 crore worldwide at the box office on opening day, making it Vijay’s personal best so far.