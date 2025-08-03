Home > Entertainment > Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom smashes records by earning ₹1 crore in Kerala without a Malayalam version, a first for Telugu cinema. The spy-action drama, released on July 31, has grossed ₹67 crore worldwide and is inching toward the ₹100 crore mark, cementing Deverakonda’s growing Pan-India appeal.

The “world’s oldest baby” was born in Ohio last week from an embryo that had been frozen for more than 30 years, according to reports.
Vijay Deverakonda’s latest movie Kingdom is rewriting box office records

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 3, 2025 18:21:55 IST

Vijay Deverakonda’s new film, Kingdom, is smashing box office records outside the usual Telugu circuit.

In a move nobody saw coming, it just pulled off something no other Telugu film has managed before—raking in a solid Rs. 1 crore in Kerala. And get this: there’s not even a Malayalam-dubbed version floating around. 

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Records In Kerala

This isn’t just a win for Deverakonda, though it certainly puts another feather in his cap. It’s a sign his star power is catching on big time with Malayali viewers—a place where Telugu films usually don’t make much noise. Looks like those old market boundaries are starting to blur.

Kingdom’s not slowing down, either. The movie’s already brought in around Rs. 67 crore worldwide and is creeping up on that Rs. 100 crore mark. If it keeps this pace, it’s shaping up to be the biggest box office hit Deverakonda’s ever headlined.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Box Office

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is garnering praise for his performance in his recent release, Kingdom. The spy-action drama was released in theatres on July 31 after several delays. The film opened to a decent start, and despite seeing a drop on the second day, it held well on the first Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, Vijay’s film earned ₹18 crore on day one of its release. However, it witnessed a decline of 58.33% on day 2 and earned only ₹7.5 crore.

On its third day, it earned ₹6.8 crore, taking the total collection of the film to ₹32.3 crore. The film is now inching closer to beating the domestic collection of Vijay’s film Liger ( ₹41 crore), which marked his grand debut in Bollywood alongside Ananya Panday.

The film had an overall 41.54% Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with 31.25% in morning shows, 46.31% in afternoon shows, and 47.06% in evening shows. The film is competing with Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the box office.

About Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Kingdom centres around Suri (played by Vijay Deverakonda), a modest, loyal police officer who turns spy to take on a covert mission in Sri Lanka.

The mission involves him locating and rescuing his estranged brother Siva (played by Satyadev), who is now the head of a smuggling syndicate. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film ended on a cliffhanger to create the base for the sequel, which the film’s producer, Nag Vamsi, announced at a post-release press meet.

While Vijay’s performance has been appreciated by the audience, several viewers were disappointed by the second half of the screenplay. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film collected ₹39 crore worldwide at the box office on opening day, making it Vijay’s personal best so far. 

Tags: box officekeralakingdomVijay Deverakonda

RELATED News

Anirudh Faces Heat After Admitting To Using ChatGPT For Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Says, ‘Completely Normal To Use AI’
BTS’ V Delights Fans By Surprising Best Friend Park Bo Gum During Emotional Finale, Celebrating Their Unbreakable Bond In Style
Lindsay Lohan Was Trying To Figure Out How To Have A Private Life After Feeling Pigeonholed In Hollywood
Tamannaah Bhatia Was Left Shocked When Fan Thanked Her For Representing ‘Fat’ Women Through Songs Like Aaj Ki Raat And Kaavaalaa
Shruti Haasan Reveals She Doesn’t Show Any Of Her Movies To Her Father Kamal Haasan Before They Release- Here’s Why!

LATEST NEWS

Edge of Space From Agra: 80-year-old Indian Origin Man Arvi Bahal Flies Aboard Blue Origin
Who Will Be The Next Vice-President Of India? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Has This To Say
Agaram Foundation’s 15th Anniversary: Suriya’s Emotional Gesture Wins Millions Of Hearts | Watch The Special Video Here
Ceasefire Shattered? Armed Groups Attack Syrian Forces in Sweida, Reports Say
Joe Root Makes History: Becomes First Cricketer To Score 6000 Runs In World Test Championship
Watch: Prasidh Krishna’s Reaction As Mohammed Siraj Drops Crucial Catch Of Harry Brook
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore
Hyderabad Airport: Therapy Dog Program Introduced To Enhance Passenger Experience
“Digging His Own Grave”: Protests Erupt in Israel As Hamas Unveils Haunting Hostage Videos
Where Did WCL Go Wrong? Owner Shares Insights On India-Pakistan Match Cancellation
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Makes New Record In Kerala, Becomes First Telugu Film To Gross Rs. 1 Crore

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?