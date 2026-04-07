Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’

South superstar Trisha Krishnan has firmly shut down ongoing rumours about her quitting films and settling down with a wealthy businessman. The actress took to social media and responded with sarcasm and made it clear that the viral claims about her personal and professional life are completely baseless.

What Did Trisha Krishnan Say?

Trisha Krishnan addressed the speculation through a Instagram response that quickly caught fans attention. Reacting to rumours suggesting she had stepped away from cinema,

she wrote,

“I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman, anything else should I add?” Her sarcastic tone made it evident that the circulating claims were far from reality.

Rumours Around Her Personal Life

For the past few days, several reports and social media posts claimed that Trisha had decided to retire from films and focus on her personal life. Some even suggested that she had secretly married a businessman. However, the actress has now made it clear that there is no truth to these rumours and that they are purely speculative.

Fans React To Her Bold Response

Trisha’s sharp and confident reply has been widely appreciated by fans. Many praised her for handling rumours with humour rather than issuing a defensive statement.

Social media users flooded the comments section, calling her response “iconic”

Trisha Krishnan’s Current Work Status

Despite the rumours, Trisha continues to remain active in the film industry. She has multiple projects lined up and upcoming films further confirm that she has no plans of stepping away from acting anytime soon.

Conclusion

Trisha Krishnan’s witty comeback has effectively silenced rumours about her retirement and personal life. By addressing the speculation directly, the actress has once again shown why she remains a strong and respected voice in the industry.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information and social media statements. Rumours and online discussions may not always reflect verified facts.