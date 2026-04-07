LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack donald trump indian premier league
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’

Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’

Trisha Krishnan reacts to rumours about quitting films and marrying a businessman with a sarcastic Instagram post. Here’s what the actress said.

Vijay's Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’
Vijay's Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 7, 2026 17:42:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’

South superstar Trisha Krishnan has firmly shut down ongoing rumours about her quitting films and settling down with a wealthy businessman. The actress took to social media and responded with sarcasm and made it clear that the viral claims about her personal and professional life are completely baseless.

What Did Trisha Krishnan Say?

Trisha Krishnan addressed the speculation through a Instagram response that quickly caught fans attention. Reacting to rumours suggesting she had stepped away from cinema,

she wrote,
“I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman, anything else should I add?” Her sarcastic tone made it evident that the circulating claims were far from reality. 

You Might Be Interested In

Rumours Around Her Personal Life

For the past few days, several reports and social media posts claimed that Trisha had decided to retire from films and focus on her personal life. Some even suggested that she had secretly married a businessman. However, the actress has now made it clear that there is no truth to these rumours and that they are purely speculative.

Fans React To Her Bold Response

Trisha’s sharp and confident reply has been widely appreciated by fans. Many praised her for handling rumours with humour rather than issuing a defensive statement.

Social media users flooded the comments section, calling her response “iconic”

Trisha Krishnan’s Current Work Status

Despite the rumours, Trisha continues to remain active in the film industry. She has multiple projects lined up and upcoming films further confirm that she has no plans of stepping away from acting anytime soon.

Conclusion

Trisha Krishnan’s witty comeback has effectively silenced rumours about her retirement and personal life. By addressing the speculation directly, the actress has once again shown why she remains a strong and respected voice in the industry.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information and social media statements. Rumours and online discussions may not always reflect verified facts.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity rumours IndiaKollywood actress newsSouth actress newsTollywood newsTrisha films updateTrisha KrishnanTrisha Krishnan InstagramTrisha Krishnan marriage rumoursTrisha Krishnan retirement rumoursTrisha latest news

RELATED News

Rajpal Yadav Viral Video: Actor Mocked By Saurabh Dwivedi At Screen Awards 2026, Salman Khan Extends Support

Sridevi Being Called ‘Homewrecker’ For Getting Married To Boney Kapoor, Reveals Janhvi Kapoor As She Misses Her

Who Is Disha Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Faces Heartbreak As Her Father, Bhim Vakani, Passes Away; Fans Mourn

Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away

Online Viral MMS Video Leaks of Indian Actresses Spark Privacy Concerns

LATEST NEWS

Ameya Dabli Unveils Powerful Shri Hanuman Chalisa, A Spiritual Bhajan Clubbing Mix for Today’s Generation

Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police

Guwahati Weather Today, Current Forecast With Rain Prediction: Washout Threat Looms Large On RR vs MI, IPL 2026 Match?

OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera, Ultra Thin Bezels, And 200Hz Super Smooth Display, Check All Specs And Price

Is Nora Fatehi All Set To Give An Electrifying Performance At FIFA World Cup 2026? Here’s What You Need To Know About Actor-Dancer’s Opening Ceremony Act

Kharg Island Attack: Iran’s Significant Oil Base Hit By Multiple Explosions As West Asia Conflict Escalates Ahead of Trump’s Strait of Hormuz Deadline

Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive

Pakistan: Petrol Price Shock Sparks Province-Wide Protests As Public Anger Grows

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Lose Opening Spot? RR Batter Urges Batting Order Change Ahead of MI Clash in Guwahati | WATCH

Manipur Suspends Internet After Protest Erupts Over Death Of Two Children Killed In Deadly Rocket Attack Near Heavily Guarded Buffer Zone

Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’
Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’
Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’
Vijay’s Rumoured Lover Trisha Krishnan Slams Retirement Rumours With Sharp Reply, Calls Marriage Speculation ‘Fiction’

QUICK LINKS