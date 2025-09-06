LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85

Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85

Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 13:08:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Director and producer Vikram Bhatt’s mother, Varsha Bhatt, passed away at the age of 85 on Saturday.

She had reportedly been unwell for some time due to a prolonged illness.

Varsha Bhatt was the wife of well-known cinematographer Pravin Bhatt. Her cremation will take place at the Versova crematorium at 2:00 pm on Saturday in the presence of close family members.

Her son, Vikram Bhatt, entered the film industry as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on the latter’s debut film, ‘Kanoon Kya Karega’. He was 14 at the time. Bhatt later went on to direct several notable films, including ‘Ghulam’ starring Aamir Khan, which became a box-office success.

In 2008, Vikram Bhatt returned to the horror genre and went on to deliver successful films like 1920, Shaapit, and Haunted – 3D.

In 2010, he introduced stereoscopic 3D technology in India with Haunted – 3D, which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi horror film at the time.

Over the years, he has become known for his horror franchises such as Raaz, 1920, and Haunted. His upcoming project is titled Haunted: Ghosts of the Past. The film stars Mimoh Chakraborty and is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Bollywooddeathvarsha-bhattVikram Bhattvikram-bhatt-mother

RELATED News

TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
Rashmika Mandanna Drops A CLEVER Hint Which Might Finally Prove She Is Engaged Amid Romance Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda
'Dhamaal 4' shoot wraps up, film to release on Eid 2026
Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Tanya Mittal’s Parents? Spiritual Influencer’s Family In Shock For This Reason
Bandish Bandits' actor Ritwik Bhowmik to make Bollywood debut with 'Abhootpurva'

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85
Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85
Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85
Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85

QUICK LINKS