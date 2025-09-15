Viral Video: Robert De Niro ‘F**k Trump’ Speech Resurfaces As ‘Free Palestine’ Echoes At Emmy Awards 2025

Robert De Niro’s viral video from the 2018 Tony Awards has resurfaced on the Internet yet again as the Emmy Awards 2025 picked up heat online.

Robert De Niro’s ‘F**k Trump’ speech resurfaces

In the old video, the iconic actor is heard talking about Trump in the viral video clip. After several frames, he puts up his hands to portray his protest, which he says, I will say one thing. F**k Trump.”

“It’s no longer down with Trump. It is f**k Trump, says Robert De Niro, and the cheering crowd keeps getting up.

The video belongs to the Tony Awards, an event that rewards excellence in the sphere of the Broadway theater. There is even the title of Tony Awards that can be seen in the background of the viral clip.

The movie was also the reason why Robert De Niro appeared on stage in the year 2018 to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen. Known for his extremely critical criticism of Donald Trump, De Niro took the chance to attack the president live on TV.

Although his words were blurred by CBS, it is still one of the most controversial and famous moments in an award show. De Niro already called Trump an idiot, a national calamity, a fool, and a bozo.

In April 2018, the actor described Trump as a ‘mad man’ and a ‘low life’ at the Tribeca Film Festival opening lunch. Taking the President to the National Board of Review awards ceremony at the beginning of the year, De Niro called him a f**king idiot and called him both baby-in-chief and jerkoff-in-chief.

Robert DeNiro: “I’m gonna say one thing: Fuck Trump! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/sGkaLAQDJJ — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) September 15, 2025

‘Free Palestine’ echoes at Emmy Awards 2025

Emmy Awards winner Hollywood actor Hannah Einbinder delivered a speech of solidarity with Gaza and migrants impacted by the Trump administration in her acceptance speech.

Einbinder who is the winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series due to her role in the show Hacks concluded her otherwise light-hearted speech by a political statement. Wearing an Artists4Ceasefire pin, she said: Go Birds, f-, ICE, and free Palestine. The Birds reference was a hint to the fact that at the time the Philadelphia Eagles had defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

On air, CBS and JioHotstar bleeped the swear word and briefly switched to a shot of the audience before going back to Einbinder in the middle of the sentence.

Hannah Einbinder accepting her first-ever Emmy win — “Go Birds, Free Palestine and Fuck ICE!” See the full winners list: https://t.co/bunHQVwB8b pic.twitter.com/DsDQVjAQQZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2025

Javier Bardem appeared in the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards wearing a keffiyeh scarf and declaring his support of Film Workers for Palestine. In an interview with Variety, Marc Malkin, Bardem indicated that he cannot work with a person who either justifies or approves the genocide.

He said, Here I stand today condemning the genocide in Gaza, to Malkin on the red carpet. I am referring to the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who investigate genocide extensively and has already talked of it being a genocide. That is why we are requesting a commercial and diplomatic blockade and even sanctions against Israel to put an end to the genocide. Free Palestine.”

