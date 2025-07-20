LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Viral Video: Sonu Sood Calmly Rescues A Snake Bare-Handed, Found In His Society, Reveals, 'Mujhe Aata Hai Pakadne'

When Bollywood meets the wild, Sonu Sood doesn’t just act, he reacts. From migrant messiah to Mumbai’s chillest snake whisperer, his reel-to-real stunts keep getting bolder. Forget scripted action, this is raw courage, street-style compassion, and one viral hiss-toric moment that proves: not all heroes wear capes, some hold Rat Snakes!

Image Credit - Socials
Image Credit - Socials

Published By: Tisha Chaudhary
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 17:07:44 IST

Hold onto your popcorn, folks, because Bollywood’s most beloved real-life superhero, Sonu Sood, has done it again! Just when you thought this man couldn’t get any more legendary, he’s swapped saving migrant workers for saving… Well, snakes!

In a dramatic display that proves his heroism knows no bounds or fear, Sonu Sood recently spotted a slithery intruder in his Mumbai society and, in true larger-than-life style, rescued it with his bare hands! His casual warning afterward – “Mujhe aata hai pakadne, don’t try this” – has sent the internet into a frenzy, cementing his status as India’s most unlikely and thrilling snake charmer.

The Uninvited Guest: A Coiled Surprise In The Society

Imagine a calm evening in Mumbai, maybe with a light wind, and then, hiss! A snake decides to show up in Sonu Sood’s apartment complex, either to go about its own business or possibly to find a new home.

For most of us, this would cause a nervous retreat, a frantic call to animal control, or even a dramatic run in the other direction. Sonu Sood, however, saw it as just another heroic day. This was a live, erratic reptile navigating the concrete jungle, not a trained prop from a movie set.

Bare Hands, Brave Heart: The Rescue Unfolds

The star while confident and looking every bit of his stardom, walked up to the snake, dismissing whatever common sense there might have been and quite possibly even the gasps of onlookers.

The video has, of course, gone viral, indisputably proving that he held the snake with confidence and ensured that the creature was released into a suitable habitat. 

“Mujhe Aata Hai Pakadne”: A Warning From The Master

Following the successful and incredibly nerve-racking rescue for the onlookers, Sonu Sood said casually, “Mujhe aata hai pakadne, don’t try this,” which encapsulated his modest yet remarkable personality. It was not a boast, but a genuine warning from someone who clearly knows how to handle wildlife.

Fans, who know Sonu for being grounded despite his amazing deeds of kindness, found immediate resonance in this statement. It was also an important reminder to leave snake wrangling to the professionals, in this case, Sonu Sood, the one man army!

This latest feat completes Sonu Sood’s already remarkable list of heroic feats. He continues to show his courage and empathy for all living things.

Tags: snakesonu soodviral

