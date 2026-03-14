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Home > Entertainment > ‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

Suriya’s upcoming film with filmmaker Venky Atluri has been titled Vishwanath and Sons. On Saturday, the makers shared a new update, announcing when the teaser of the film will be released. The film is scheduled to hit theatres during the summer.

Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons
Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 14, 2026 17:24:25 IST

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‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

Suriya’s upcoming film with filmmaker Venky Atluri has been titled Vishwanath and Sons. On Saturday, the makers shared a new update, announcing when the teaser of the film will be released. The film is scheduled to hit theatres during the summer.

Vishwanath and Sons is an upcoming Tamil-Telugu project starring Suriya in the lead role. The film marks the first collaboration between the actor and director Venky Atluri. The team revealed that the teaser will be released on March 16 at 4:06 pm.

The teaser is expected to offer a glimpse into the Suriya-starrer, which is rumoured to revolve around a love story between a couple with a significant age gap. Billed as a family entertainer, Suriya will portray Sanjay Vishwanath. The previously released first-look poster featured the actor holding an infant.

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Alongside Suriya, the film stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon and others. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is slated for a theatrical release in July, with Netflix securing the post-theatrical streaming rights.

Earlier known by the working title Suriya 46, the film’s official title Vishwanath and Sons was recently revealed along with its first-look poster by Suriya and the producers, Sithara Entertainments. The makers described the project as the return of “vintage” Suriya.

Directed by Venky Atluri, known for films like Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar, the movie is produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. The cast includes Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. The film also marks Raveena Tandon’s return to Tamil cinema after 24 years, following her appearance in the 2001 Kamal Haasan film Aalavandhan.

Speaking to Gulte in December last year, producer Naga Vamsi said the story explores relationships, love and emotions between a 45-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. He added that the film will be a wholesome family entertainer driven by strong human emotions.

Suriya was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s 2025 film Retro. In addition to Vishwanath and Sons, he also has Karuppu with RJ Balaji and Suriya 47 with Jithu Madhavan in the pipeline. Karuppu will feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, while Suriya 47 will star Nazriya Nazim and Naslen alongside him. The release date for Karuppu and the title for Suriya 47 are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ:  Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 5:24 PM IST
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‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

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‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story
‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story
‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story
‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

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