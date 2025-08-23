War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles, Can It Outrun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is losing its grounds with a grossing amount of Rs 4 crore on its second Friday on August 24, 2025. Despite a promising start, the YRF Spy Universe is facing downfall because of stiff competition with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and mixed reviews. Is there enough box-office history still ahead for War 2?

War 2 at a Shaky Second Friday

As per the reports of Sacnilk, War 2 earned Rs 4 crore on the Day 9, across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions, thus bringing its total India net collection to Rs 208.25 crore.

On the ninth day, the film witnessed an occupancy of 9.83% in Hindi. And the overall Tamil occupancy was 16.35%. This huge drop from its first-week collection of Rs 57.85 crore on Independence Day indicates the slow draw of the audience into the cinema halls, hence, it already calls into question whether it will recover the claimed Rs 325 crore budget.

War 2: Competition and Mixed Reviews

War 2 found itself up against serious competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which opened with Rs 65 crore and continued to draw crowds. Mixed reviews have further dented War 2’s prospects, with some critics, like Rajvir Shahir, calling it the “weakest film” yet in the YRF Spy Universe, citing a boring script and no VFX.

While praises were given to the action and chemistry between Hrithik and NTR, the pacing and unnecessarily long second half affected the word of mouth. The social media buzz that initially reached full throttle, with posts celebrating the “epic dance clash” and “superstar entry shots.”

Can War 2 Pull Off a Comeback in the Next Weeks?

War 2 crossed Rs 200 crore in the first week extended, but on its current trajectory, it might have a hard time earning even close to the Rs 318 crore lifetime total of its predecessor.

It has overtaken Ek Tha Tiger at Rs 198.78 crore and is now the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, but it is still behind Chhaava. Though there are no other releases that can intervene this week, War 2 has an opportunity to come back, it sure needs good word of mouth to fight against Coolie’s reign.

Also Read: Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Rs 230 Crore Hit Stumbles, Will It Bounce Back?