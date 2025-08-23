LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles, Can It Outrun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles, Can It Outrun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

War 2's box office performance is dropping down. At the second Friday, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer could barely collect Rs 4 crore, compared to Rajinikanth's film Coolie in terms of the box office collections. How far can this YRF Spy Universe flick crawl back?

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 23, 2025 10:01:44 IST

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is losing its grounds with a grossing amount of Rs 4 crore on its second Friday on August 24, 2025. Despite a promising start, the YRF Spy Universe is facing downfall because of stiff competition with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and mixed reviews. Is there enough box-office history still ahead for War 2?

War 2 at a Shaky Second Friday

As per the reports of Sacnilk, War 2 earned Rs 4 crore on the Day 9, across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions, thus bringing its total India net collection to Rs 208.25 crore.

On the ninth day, the film witnessed an occupancy of 9.83% in Hindi. And the overall Tamil occupancy was 16.35%. This huge drop from its first-week collection of Rs 57.85 crore on Independence Day indicates the slow draw of the audience into the cinema halls, hence, it already calls into question whether it will recover the claimed Rs 325 crore budget. 

War 2: Competition and Mixed Reviews 

War 2 found itself up against serious competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which opened with Rs 65 crore and continued to draw crowds. Mixed reviews have further dented War 2’s prospects, with some critics, like Rajvir Shahir, calling it the “weakest film” yet in the YRF Spy Universe, citing a boring script and no VFX. 

While praises were given to the action and chemistry between Hrithik and NTR, the pacing and unnecessarily long second half affected the word of mouth. The social media buzz that initially reached full throttle, with posts celebrating the “epic dance clash” and “superstar entry shots.” 

Can War 2 Pull Off a Comeback in the Next Weeks?

War 2 crossed Rs 200 crore in the first week extended, but on its current trajectory, it might have a hard time earning even close to the Rs 318 crore lifetime total of its predecessor.

It has overtaken Ek Tha Tiger at Rs 198.78 crore and is now the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, but it is still behind Chhaava. Though there are no other releases that can intervene this week, War 2 has an opportunity to come back, it sure needs good word of mouth to fight against Coolie’s reign.

Also Read: Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Rs 230 Crore Hit Stumbles, Will It Bounce Back?

Tags: Hrithik RoshanJr NTRWar 2war 2 box office collection

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles, Can It Outrun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles, Can It Outrun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles, Can It Outrun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles, Can It Outrun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles, Can It Outrun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik, Jr NTR Starrer Struggles, Can It Outrun Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?