LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast Jaipur dk shivakumar Cyber Police Station Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Miss Universe 2025: Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch’s viral Miss Universe 2025 moment is taking over the internet after her fiery clash with Miss Thailand’s director. A dramatic season, a historic crown, and a video everyone’s sharing.

Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 21, 2025 10:58:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Miss Universe 2025: Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, has officially taken home the Miss Universe 2025 crown, wrapping up one of the most drama-filled pageants in recent years. If you’ve been following the chaos, the falls, the tears, the walkouts, consider this the grand finale you were waiting for.

Fatima, just 25, shone on the Bangkok stage as she was crowned the winner of the 74th Miss Universe edition, held on Friday morning (Thursday night for the US crowd). She received the crown from last year’s titleholder, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark,  the country’s first-ever Miss Universe.

The official Miss Universe page has already shared the big moment, and trust us, Fatima’s emotional reaction could melt even the toughest critic’s heart.

Did she expect to win? Did you? Well, the universe clearly had its own plans, and this year, it picked Mexico.

Watch The Viral Moment Of The Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch At Miss Universe 2025

Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch didn’t just win a golden univeral crown, she also survived the most dramatic, most iconic Miss Universe season in recent memory.

In the grand finale, Thailand claimed first runner-up, with Venezuela and the Philippines close behind. But let’s be honest, you probably remember the viral showdown more than the results.

Yes, that fiery 4 November clash between Fatima Bosch and Miss Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil, livestreamed, replayed, memed, and dissected by half the internet. And yet, after all the chaos, Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch walked away with the crown. Talk about turning drama into a historic mic-drop moment!



First published on: Nov 21, 2025 10:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Miss mexicoMISS UNIVERSEMiss Universe 2025Viral Moment

RELATED News

The Family Man Season 3 Review: Srikant’s Tiwari Tense Comeback Sparks Mixed Buzz As Vijay Sethupathi’s Cameo Ignites Suspense

Miss Universe 2025: Meet Indian-Origin Thai Model Praveenar Singh & Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, The Runner-Up Finalists

Who Is Fátima Bosch? Miss Universe 2025 Winner From Mexico Who Was Called ‘Dumb Head’ By Thai Pageant Director

Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Champion as India’s Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12

Who Is Amritesh Mittal And What Is His Net Worth? Tanya Mittal’s Brother Is All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 House After THIS Scandal

LATEST NEWS

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Emphasises Social Harmony, Civilisational Unity, And Long-Term Peace

Delhi Trade Fair 2025 Opens for Public: How to Buy Tickets, Entry Gates, Parking & More

Air Pollution: Delhi Bans Outdoor Activities In Schools Amid Rising Pollution

Haryana Killing Shocker: Man Kills Sister Over Marriage Choice, Arrest Sends Waves Of Fear Through Region

Begged Teacher For Help For 45 Minutes: What Happened Just Before Nine Year Old Kid Attempted Suicide In School?

Congress Facing Power Showdown In Karnataka? DK Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi, Dy CM Makes Cryptic Post

Digital Arrest Scam: How A Retired Army Colonel Was Duped Of ₹56 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Mumbai Police

Groww Q2 Earnings Surge: Net Profit Climbs 12.2% To ₹471.3 Crore On Strong User Growth

ChatGPT New Feature: Users Can Now Group Chat Worldwide Using These Simple Steps, Check Here

Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss
Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss
Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss
Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss

QUICK LINKS