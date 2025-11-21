Watch: Fatima Bosch’s Viral Miss Universe 2025 Crown Moment, You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Miss Universe 2025: Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, has officially taken home the Miss Universe 2025 crown, wrapping up one of the most drama-filled pageants in recent years. If you’ve been following the chaos, the falls, the tears, the walkouts, consider this the grand finale you were waiting for.
Fatima, just 25, shone on the Bangkok stage as she was crowned the winner of the 74th Miss Universe edition, held on Friday morning (Thursday night for the US crowd). She received the crown from last year’s titleholder, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, the country’s first-ever Miss Universe.
The official Miss Universe page has already shared the big moment, and trust us, Fatima’s emotional reaction could melt even the toughest critic’s heart.
Did she expect to win? Did you? Well, the universe clearly had its own plans, and this year, it picked Mexico.
Watch The Viral Moment Of The Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch At Miss Universe 2025
