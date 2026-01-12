Watch Inside Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben in Dreamy Udaipur Wedding

Actor-model Nupur Sanon and singer-songwriter Stebin Ben got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Sunday at Raffles Udaipur, concluding their three-day wedding festivities.

As the baraat arrived at the mandap, Nupur made an emotional bridal entry surrounded by elaborate floral arrangements. Both the bride and groom donned custom-designed outfits by Manish Malhotra.

The wedding rituals, officiated by Ankit Batra, were followed by a spectacular five-minute fireworks display and a shower of flowers, bringing the celebrations to a grand close.







Nupur Sanon- Stebin Ben White Wedding

The Hindu wedding took place a day after the couple’s Christian ceremony on Saturday, which was organised as a white-themed sundowner where they exchanged vows. This was followed by a cocktail night with performances by B Praak, Sagar Bhatia and DJ Chetas. The celebrations began on Friday with a haldi function and a boho-themed sangeet evening.







Celebrities Attended Nupur Sanon- Stebin Ben Wedding

The Hindu wedding ceremony saw the presence of several celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, among others. The festivities wrapped up with electrifying live performances by Sonu Nigam and Sukhbir, who entertained guests and kept the celebrations going late into the night.







