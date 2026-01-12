Mardaani 3 Trailer Out: Rani Mukerji Returns As Fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy In Gritty, Hard-Hitting Rescue Drama

The hunt is on again as Yash Raj Films (YRF) released the trailer for Mardaani 3, which has Rani Mukherji’s most powerful character, Shivani Shivaji Roy, back. This new episode occurs five years after the horrifying second installment, and in it, the National Award-winning actress is entering the world of the high-stakes National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The trailer, released just when Rani Mukherji is celebrating her three decades in Indian cinema, shows a very scary picture of the society that continues to worship goddesses while still not giving protection to their daughters.

The movie that will be released in theaters on January 30 promises to be a very tough and, at the same time, a very persuasive rescue drama that will reveal the dark side of human trafficking through its storyline.

Mardaani 3 Trafficking Nexus

Mardaani 3’s plot centers on a massive and brutal trafficking network that is able to operate in a very efficient and very scary manner. Shivani Shivaji Roy finds herself in a situation where she has to hurry up her efforts to find young girls that disappear without a trace and are sold into a life of darkness.

The Mardaani 3 trailer presents the audience with a very powerful new foe called “Amma,” a wicked mother who is in charge of the syndicate. This time the villain is not just a single character but rather a faceless and powerful network that is more entrenched than previous ones, which compels Shivani to probe through a maze of institutionalized corruption and extreme violence.

The Mardaani 3 storyline is very straight forward and shows very powerfully, with striking images, the need to get rid of a business that considers human beings as nothing more than disposable goods.

Mardaani 3: Shivani’s Evolution

In this newest installment, the audience gets to see an important transformation in Shivani’s character as she moves from being a gritty cop of the city to the top officer of NIA. The heroine is promoted, but there is no “cooling-off phase” for her; the crisis that calls for her usual “no mercy” justice is right at her doorstep as she is inducted.

The director Abhiraj Minawala takes over the reins this time, and he does the character’s more global-scale investigation while at the same time letting Rani Mukerji’s performing skills be at their most raw.

Shivani is still one of the strongest characters in the film, a symbol of strength, and a tribute to the unsung heroes of law enforcement who, like the real ones, risk their lives for the sake of the innocent and the defenseless souls suffering the worst crimes.

