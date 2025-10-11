LIVE TV
WATCH! SRK And Karan Johar Sing 'Happy Birthday' With Jaya Bachchan At Filmfare Awards For Amitabh Bachchan

As Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 on October 11, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar wished him a happy birthday on stage, with Jaya Bachchan in attendance. Fans and celebrities across India celebrated the legendary actor’s unmatched contribution to Indian cinema.

Published: October 11, 2025 23:40:53 IST

At the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday in front of Jaya Bachchan. The moment came as the audience cheered for the legendary actor who turned 83 on October 11, 2025.

Both stars greeted Big B with warmth and respect, sending their best wishes for his special day.

The event turned emotional as the crowd joined in to celebrate the cinematic legend, who continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers through his unmatched journey in Indian cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates His 83rd Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s most celebrated actors, marked his 83rd birthday today. Fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to celebrate the occasion with posters, cakes, and loud cheers. The veteran actor received endless messages and tributes from across the country.

Known as the “Angry Young Man” of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan continues to dominate the entertainment world with his remarkable energy and dedication.

On his 83rd birthday, social media platforms flooded with posts honouring his contribution to the film industry.

Celebrities Across Industries Send Heartfelt Wishes

Actors and filmmakers from across India extended their wishes to Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. Shatrughan Sinha, Srijit Mukherji, and Manoj Bajpayee praised his inspiring career and dedication.

South superstar Prabhas wished him “a wonderful year ahead,” while Farhan Akhtar sent love and respect for the actor’s legacy. Kajol referred to him as a “forever rockstar,” and Kriti Sanon shared that his journey continues to motivate young artists.

Several others posted old pictures and heartfelt messages, celebrating his timeless appeal and immense influence on Indian cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan Continues to Rule Hearts with KBC 17

Even at 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to entertain audiences as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The show remains one of the most-watched television programs, with the actor’s warmth and wisdom keeping viewers engaged. His deep voice, humour, and humility have made him a household favourite for over two decades. Viewers appreciate how he connects with contestants, encouraging them through emotional stories. The ongoing season highlights his unmatched screen presence and his ability to stay relevant in an ever-changing entertainment landscape.

Fans Celebrate Big B’s Legacy with Love and Respect

Across India and abroad, fans celebrated Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday with enthusiasm. They shared iconic movie dialogues, posters, and fan-made videos on social media platforms. From Sholay to Piku, his decades-long career has influenced multiple generations. Fans praised his discipline, professionalism, and versatility as a performer. Many described him as an inspiration who continues to redefine success with every passing year. The celebrations reflected the respect and affection that Amitabh Bachchan commands, proving that his legacy remains as strong as ever.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 11:40 PM IST
