Watching A Movie In Karnataka? You Now Have To Pay ₹200 Only But On THIS Condition, Offer Starts From…

The Karnataka Government has legally fixed the prices of cinema tickets at Rs. 200 throughout the state.

This ruling was arrived at under the recently amended Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2025, which covers all films of all languages and all the theatres, including multiplexes.

The Rs. 200 price will exclude taxation and will take effect as of the date of publication in the final issue of the Official Gazette.

This is part of a government initiative to ensure that cinema becomes more accessible and to check the increasing cost of ticket prices, which is of concern to the moviegoers and the industry stakeholders. The rule is set to achieve parity in making it affordable to the audiences and at the same time accommodate the interests of the local film industry.

There have been a few exceptions, however. There will be no 200 cap on premium and multi-screen theatres of 75 seats and less and that offer a high end experience. These clubs still can charge higher prices.

The move is taken after several months of debate and comments. The state government that has powers to make amendments under Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964, in July 2025, published draft amendments and has sought suggestions on them. The modified rules were finalised after examining all the feedback.

Karnataka’s Ticket Price Cap Could Revive Local Cinema Attendance

Many in the Kannada film industry have embraced the move and have long been campaigning the fairer pricing. They claim that Kannada-language movies may become unnoticed and they may lose viewers when the price of the tickets is too high, particularly as compared to films with a huge budget in other languages.

Such price control will potentially attract a larger population to watch local movies in theatres and to promote the growth of the industry. It is also a relief to ordinary movie theatres which have been grappling with the rising entertainment cost.

When the new pricing system is ready to implement, Karnataka is among the handful of states in India to directly intervene to control the prices of cinema tickets. The official notification via Gazette awaits the industry and the people, and this will be the time when the [?]200 cap will be implemented.

